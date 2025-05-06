Padres vs. Yankees Prediction: Can San Diego win 7 straight?

The San Diego Padres remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright in this even-odds showdown? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Michael King (SD) vs. Clarke Schmidt (NYY)

The San Diego Padres are 23-11 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 22-12 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 19-16 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 17-18 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 San Diego Padres (-110) at 926 New York Yankees (-110); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: TBS

Padres vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres third baseman Manny Machado drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-3 win over the Yankees on Monday night. In that game, the former Baltimore Oriole went 1 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Machado is hitting .294 with 3 homers, 16 RBIs, 7 stolen bases, and an OPS of .817. Manny Machado is hitting .346 over his past 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday night.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham reached base twice in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Padres on Monday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Grisham is hitting .298 with 9 homers, 17 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.010 in 84 at-bats this season. Trent Grisham is hitting .308 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the Yankees outfielder worth a look in most DFS formats against Padres righty starter Michael King on Tuesday.

Padres vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

San Diego is 16-6 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

New York is 31-33 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Padres vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Padres to stay hot here. San Diego’s starting pitcher in this game will be former New York Yankee Michael King. King is off to a great start in 2025. In 7 starts this year, Michael King is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a 3.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.7 K/9 and an opponent batting average of .191. The 6’3” right-hander has already notched victories over a pair of American League teams this season (the Athletics and the Guardians), and I like King to earn a win over the Yankees in the Bronx on Tuesday night. The pick is San Diego -110 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -110