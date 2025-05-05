Padres vs. Yankees Prediction: Can San Diego stay hot in NY?

The San Diego Padres head to New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Monday night on MLB Network. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nick Pivetta (SD) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The San Diego Padres are 22-11 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 21-12 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 19-15 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 17-17 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 San Diego Padres (+120) at 968 New York Yankees (-142); o/u 7.5

7:05 PM ET, Monday, May 5, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network

Padres vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts drove in the majority of his team’s runs in their 4-0 win over the Padres on Sunday. In that game, the 32-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a double, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a stolen base. For the season, Bogaerts is hitting .243 with 1 home run, 11 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .681. Xander Bogaerts is hitting .309 in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger reached base twice in his team’s 7-5 loss to the Rays on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the 2019 NL MVP went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Bellinger is hitting .200 with 4 homers, 18 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .640 this year. The 29-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .289 in 45 career at-bats against current Padres pitchers. That fact makes Cody Bellinger worth a look in most DFS formats on Monday.

Padres vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

San Diego is 15-6 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 31-32 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

New York is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Padres vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

San Diego has the second-best record in the National League this season. As you might expect, they’ve been terrific in several different scenarios in 2025. The Padres are 8-7 straight up as the road team and 9-7 straight up as an underdog this season. What’s more, San Diego is 17-11 straight up in non-division games and an MLB-best 18-8 straight up when playing on no rest this year. The Padres have won 5 straight games coming into Monday’s contest, and I like them to stay hot here. The pick is San Diego +120 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +120