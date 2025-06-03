Padres vs. Giants Prediction: Can the Padres earn a series split?

The San Diego Padres remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a four-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Ryan Bergert (SD) vs. Landen Roupp (SF)

The San Diego Padres are 34-24 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 32-26 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 33-27 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 29-31 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 San Diego Padres (+125) at 910 San Francisco Giants (-150); o/u 7.5

9:45 PM ET, Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Padres vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres first baseman Luis Arraez recorded half of his team’s extra-base hits in their 1-0 win over the Giants on Monday night. In that game, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a double. For the season, Arraez is hitting .288 with 3 homers, 21 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .738 in 208 at-bats. Luis Arraez is batting .320 with an OPS of .813 over his last 7 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee recorded 20% of his team’s hits in their 1-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the Nagoya, Japan, native went 1 for 5 with a single and a stolen base. Lee is hitting .275 with 6 homers, 31 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .755 in 229 at-bats this year. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .341 with an OPS of .981 with runners in scoring position this season. That fact makes Jung Hoo Lee worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Padres vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against San Francisco.

San Diego is 21-12 straight up after a win this season.

The Giants are 4-6 straight up in division games this season.

San Francisco is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Padres vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like the Padres here. San Diego has had great success against San Francisco of late. The Padres are 6-0 straight up in their last 7 games against the Giants, and San Diego is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 matchups with the NL’s Bay Area team. A few other numbers will drive the case for San Diego on Tuesday. The Padres are 8-1 straight up in division games and 24-7 straight up in league games this season. Both of those figures are the best in the majors this year. Additionally, San Diego is 13-11 straight up as an underdog and 10-9 straight up as a road underdog in 2025. The pick is the Padres +125 on the money line over the Giants at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +125