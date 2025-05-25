Padres vs. Braves Prediction: Can San Diego turn it around?

The San Diego Padres remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dylan Cease (SD) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL)

The San Diego Padres are 28-22 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 28-22 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 25-26 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 23-28 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 San Diego Padres (+117) at 960 Atlanta Braves (-140); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, May 25, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: MLB Network

Padres vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres third baseman Manny Machado reached base 4 times in his team’s 7-1 loss to the Braves on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the six-time All-Star went 2 for 2 with an RBI and 2 walks. For the season, Machado is hitting .317 with 4 homers, 22 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .852 across 183 at-bats. Manny Machado is batting .358 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin recorded multiple hits in his club’s 7-1 win over the Padres on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 24-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with 3 singles and a walk. Baldwin is hitting .355 with 5 homers, 15 RBIs, and an OPS of .959 in 93 at-bats this year. The rookie from Madison, WI, is batting .526 with an OPS of 1.377 in home games this season. That fact makes Drake Baldwin worthy of DFS consideration, provided he draws another start on Sunday afternoon.

Padres vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 1-8 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

San Diego is 12-14 straight up as the road team this season.

Atlanta is 16-8 straight up as the home team this season.

Atlanta is 15-7 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Padres vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like the Braves in this game, largely due to their starting pitcher, Spencer Schwellenbach. In 10 starts this year, the 24-year-old right-hander is 3-3 with a 3.52 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 4.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.2 K/9, and a .228 opponent batting average. Additionally, Atlanta is 6-4 as a team in Schwellenbach’s starts this season. The Saginaw, MI, native has also already posted a dominant outing against the Padres this year. On March 29th, Spencer Schwellenbach went 6 innings against San Diego, permitting 0 runs on 1 hit and 1 walk. He struck out 4 batters in a 1-0 Braves loss. I think Spencer Schwellenbach pitches well against the Padres again on Sunday, but this time his team will emerge victorious. The pick is Atlanta -140 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -140