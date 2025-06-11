MLB Odds: Can Chicago White Sox Still Save Their Season?

In 2024, the White Sox accomplished baseball’s very worst record. They lost 121 games during the season. Just to twist the knife, they actually won their first game of the year—then it all fell apart.

That 121-loss season marked the worst record in the modern era of baseball.

Things aren’t looking great this year, either. But with more than 30 wins already in June, they at least seem poised to outperform last season. Boy, that’s a relief, right?

Still, no matter how bad things seem right now, there’s a lot of season left. The White Sox have restructured in a way that could eventually lead to success—if their promising prospects can integrate under new leadership and gel with all the young talent coming up. The team does seem to have the pieces. The question is just how—and when—they’ll come together.

Or read on for a more comprehensive look at the White Sox’s chances for this season.

Overview

The recently held Sox Fest, an annual celebration of the White Sox team, was downsized to a smaller venue, reflecting the general lack of enthusiasm for the franchise.

Even at the smaller theater, there were still empty seats, lots of them. Those in attendance weren’t exactly warm to the messaging of the front office.

Director Gene Watson mentioned that in years to come, the White Sox would be recognized as one of the best teams in baseball, a comment that was met with boos from an audience that likely wished the statement to be true, but had no faith in it.

Despite the highly justified public skepticism, Watson’s statement wasn’t as absurd as it might at first seem. The White Sox may not have much to brag about—now—but they do have a chance to be formidable in the years to come. Here’s why.

The Roster

Last season, the White Sox were weighed down by a bloated roster full of overpaid, underperforming veterans. Players like Yoán Moncada, who battled injuries and never quite lived up to his contract, are now gone. Eloy Jiménez, another big name who couldn’t stay consistent at the plate or healthy in the field, was traded. The front office also moved on from players like Matt Thaiss, whose production didn’t justify a long-term role.

This year, the team looks completely different. The lineup is younger, leaner, and full of hungry players trying to prove themselves. Sean Burke, a 25-year-old right-hander, was named the Opening Day starter—an unusual choice that speaks to how committed the organization is to developing young talent. He’s shown flashes of dominance and could be a long-term anchor in the rotation.

There’s still plenty of trial and error to work through, of course. Experience is earned, and this team doesn’t have much of it. But the potential is there. There are signs that this group, if given time and space to grow, could become something special.

This isn’t last year’s team—even if the record currently says otherwise.

Can The White Sox Save Their Season?

Are the White Sox sunk for this year? At the time of writing in early June, the team is having a losing streak. They’ve won only 30% of their games. They’re in last place in their conference. They’ve shown little indication that they’re capable of mounting a significant rally. No reasonable person is naming them as the probable 2025 World Series champions.

But claiming the national championship isn’t the only success benchmark in baseball. Making the playoffs would be an enormous and encouraging accomplishment for a team that, at best, is trying to build the kind of momentum they can extrapolate into future seasons.

They do have a lot of work ahead of them if they’re going to make it into the postseason. To date, only a handful of teams have ever reached the playoffs after holding a losing record by the end of July. The last time it happened was in 2006 with the Dodgers.

Right now, the White Sox are deep in the red. However, there are still plenty of games to be played before that July benchmark even becomes relevant. They do have time to turn things around—even if, so far, there’s been little indication that they will.

A Healthy Perspective

Ultimately, the White Sox don’t need to do very much to have a successful year. You don’t go from being the worst team in modern baseball history to winning the pennant in twelve months. This was always going to be a rebuilding year—but how far they get in that rebuild can absolutely set the tone for future seasons.

If the team can begin developing chemistry and inch closer to that .500 mark, they’ll position themselves for success in the years ahead. A win-loss record can hint at postseason chances, but it doesn’t always speak to a team’s quality—and it certainly doesn’t capture an organization’s potential.

The White Sox have that potential. They’ve got promising young talent, renewed leadership, and nowhere to go but up.

What more can you ask of a franchise that, just last year, posted the worst season in baseball? Franchises are always rising and falling in this country—right?

This won’t be their year. But the summer of 2025 can still mean something. It can be a turning point. A signal that the fall has ended, and the rise has begun.