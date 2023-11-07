    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Futures Betting Odds to Win 2024 World Series

    2024 World Series

    Before free agency changes the way we look at the teams, which squad has the best odds to win the 2024 World Series? Believe it or not, it’s not the one that recently won the Fall Classic.

    Rangers not favored to win 2024 World Series

    The current defending World Series champion Texas Rangers are +850 to win the Fall Classic next season. Those odds place the Rangers behind two teams in the odds – the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are the current favorite at +600, followed by the Dodgers at +700.

    Braves Still Loaded

    Despite losing to the Phillies in the Divisional round of the 2023 MLB Postseason, the Braves are still loaded top to bottom. They’ll return stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson, as well as stalwarts Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies Jr. and Michael Harris II. After finishing the season banged-up in the pitching department, one area Atlanta might address this offseason is its starting rotation.

    2024 World Series Odds: The Top 10

    Following the Braves (+600), Dodgers (+700) and Rangers (+850) is the team Texas beat in the ALCS, the Astros, at +850. The Phillies, meanwhile, are +1000 to win the 2024 World Series, followed by the Rays, Blue Jays and Orioles, who are all +1500, respectively. The Yankees (+1600), Twins (+1800) and Mariners (+1800) round out the top 10.

    What about the Diamondbacks?

    The team that upset the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies in the MLB postseason this past season is nowhere near the top of the league as far as the 2024 World Series odds. The Arizona Diamondbacks are +3800 to win next season, putting them behind 16 other teams. The Giants and Red Sox are also +3800, respectively.

    Biggest Offseason Questions Impacting 2024 World Series Odds

    Whichever team signs Shohei Ohtani will see their odds change dramatically this offseason. Aaron Nola, Blake Snell and Rhys Hoskins could change the odds of teams, as well. Cody Bellinger, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery and Josh Hader are also some of the bigger names that could change the landscape of teams, too.

    2024 World Series Odds

    Atlanta Braves +600

    Los Angeles Dodgers +700

    Texas Rangers +850

    Houston Astros +850

    Philadelphia Phillies +1000

    Tampa Bay Rays +1500

    Toronto Blue Jays +1500

    Baltimore Orioles +1500

    New York Yankees +1600

    Minnesota Twins +1800

    Seattle Mariners +1800

    San Diego Padres +1900

    New York Mets +2400

    Milwaukee Brewers +3100

    St. Louis Cardinals +3400

    Chicago Cubs +3400

    Arizona Diamondbacks +3800

    San Francisco Giants +3800

    Boston Red Sox +3800

    Cincinnati Reds +4700

    Cleveland Guardians +5500

    Detroit Tigers +5500

    Miami Marlins +6500

    Los Angeles Angels +10000

    Pittsburgh Pirates +10000

    Chicago White Sox +16000

    Washington Nationals +17000

    Kansas City Royals +17000

    Oakland A’s +25000

    Colorado Rockies +25000

