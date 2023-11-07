MLB Futures Betting Odds to Win 2024 World Series

Before free agency changes the way we look at the teams, which squad has the best odds to win the 2024 World Series? Believe it or not, it’s not the one that recently won the Fall Classic.

Rangers not favored to win 2024 World Series

The current defending World Series champion Texas Rangers are +850 to win the Fall Classic next season. Those odds place the Rangers behind two teams in the odds – the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are the current favorite at +600, followed by the Dodgers at +700.

Braves Still Loaded

Despite losing to the Phillies in the Divisional round of the 2023 MLB Postseason, the Braves are still loaded top to bottom. They’ll return stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson, as well as stalwarts Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies Jr. and Michael Harris II. After finishing the season banged-up in the pitching department, one area Atlanta might address this offseason is its starting rotation.

2024 World Series Odds: The Top 10

Following the Braves (+600), Dodgers (+700) and Rangers (+850) is the team Texas beat in the ALCS, the Astros, at +850. The Phillies, meanwhile, are +1000 to win the 2024 World Series, followed by the Rays, Blue Jays and Orioles, who are all +1500, respectively. The Yankees (+1600), Twins (+1800) and Mariners (+1800) round out the top 10.

What about the Diamondbacks?

The team that upset the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies in the MLB postseason this past season is nowhere near the top of the league as far as the 2024 World Series odds. The Arizona Diamondbacks are +3800 to win next season, putting them behind 16 other teams. The Giants and Red Sox are also +3800, respectively.

Biggest Offseason Questions Impacting 2024 World Series Odds

Whichever team signs Shohei Ohtani will see their odds change dramatically this offseason. Aaron Nola, Blake Snell and Rhys Hoskins could change the odds of teams, as well. Cody Bellinger, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery and Josh Hader are also some of the bigger names that could change the landscape of teams, too.

2024 World Series Odds

Atlanta Braves +600

Los Angeles Dodgers +700

Texas Rangers +850

Houston Astros +850

Philadelphia Phillies +1000

Tampa Bay Rays +1500

Toronto Blue Jays +1500

Baltimore Orioles +1500

New York Yankees +1600

Minnesota Twins +1800

Seattle Mariners +1800

San Diego Padres +1900

New York Mets +2400

Milwaukee Brewers +3100

St. Louis Cardinals +3400

Chicago Cubs +3400

Arizona Diamondbacks +3800

San Francisco Giants +3800

Boston Red Sox +3800

Cincinnati Reds +4700

Cleveland Guardians +5500

Detroit Tigers +5500

Miami Marlins +6500

Los Angeles Angels +10000

Pittsburgh Pirates +10000

Chicago White Sox +16000

Washington Nationals +17000

Kansas City Royals +17000

Oakland A’s +25000

Colorado Rockies +25000

