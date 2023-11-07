MLB Futures Betting Odds to Win 2024 World Series

Before free agency changes the way we look at the teams, which squad has the best odds to win the 2024 World Series? Believe it or not, it’s not the one that recently won the Fall Classic.
Rangers not favored to win 2024 World Series
The current defending World Series champion Texas Rangers are +850 to win the Fall Classic next season. Those odds place the Rangers behind two teams in the odds – the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are the current favorite at +600, followed by the Dodgers at +700.
Braves Still Loaded
Despite losing to the Phillies in the Divisional round of the 2023 MLB Postseason, the Braves are still loaded top to bottom. They’ll return stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson, as well as stalwarts Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies Jr. and Michael Harris II. After finishing the season banged-up in the pitching department, one area Atlanta might address this offseason is its starting rotation.
2024 World Series Odds: The Top 10
Following the Braves (+600), Dodgers (+700) and Rangers (+850) is the team Texas beat in the ALCS, the Astros, at +850. The Phillies, meanwhile, are +1000 to win the 2024 World Series, followed by the Rays, Blue Jays and Orioles, who are all +1500, respectively. The Yankees (+1600), Twins (+1800) and Mariners (+1800) round out the top 10.
What about the Diamondbacks?
The team that upset the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies in the MLB postseason this past season is nowhere near the top of the league as far as the 2024 World Series odds. The Arizona Diamondbacks are +3800 to win next season, putting them behind 16 other teams. The Giants and Red Sox are also +3800, respectively.
Biggest Offseason Questions Impacting 2024 World Series Odds
Whichever team signs Shohei Ohtani will see their odds change dramatically this offseason. Aaron Nola, Blake Snell and Rhys Hoskins could change the odds of teams, as well. Cody Bellinger, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery and Josh Hader are also some of the bigger names that could change the landscape of teams, too.
2024 World Series Odds
Atlanta Braves +600
Los Angeles Dodgers +700
Texas Rangers +850
Houston Astros +850
Philadelphia Phillies +1000
Tampa Bay Rays +1500
Toronto Blue Jays +1500
Baltimore Orioles +1500
New York Yankees +1600
Minnesota Twins +1800
Seattle Mariners +1800
San Diego Padres +1900
New York Mets +2400
Milwaukee Brewers +3100
St. Louis Cardinals +3400
Chicago Cubs +3400
Arizona Diamondbacks +3800
San Francisco Giants +3800
Boston Red Sox +3800
Cincinnati Reds +4700
Cleveland Guardians +5500
Detroit Tigers +5500
Miami Marlins +6500
Los Angeles Angels +10000
Pittsburgh Pirates +10000
Chicago White Sox +16000
Washington Nationals +17000
Kansas City Royals +17000
Oakland A’s +25000
Colorado Rockies +25000
