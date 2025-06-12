Mid-Season MLB Update: Surprise Teams and Their World Series Odds

As the Major League Baseball season approaches its midpoint, the landscape of contenders for the 2025 World Series is becoming clearer, though not without intriguing shifts and potential upsets.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers firmly hold their position as the overwhelming favorites, their path to another championship is far from guaranteed. Beneath the top-tier contenders, several teams are quietly building momentum. Their World Series odds reflect a growing belief in their capabilities.

This article explores the frontrunners and highlights a selection of promising underdog teams. Their strong performances might lead to an unexpected deep postseason run, offering compelling storylines for fans and bettors alike.

The Reigning Champions and Strong Challengers

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off their 2024 World Series victory over the New York Yankees, continue to be the dominant force in Major League Baseball. They opened the 2024 season as favorites and fulfilled that expectation.

Now, in early June 2025, the California team maintains formidable odds of +250 to repeat as champions, a significant improvement from their initial +400 opening odds. According to FanDuel MLB World Series odds, this places them ahead of every other contender heading into the second half of the season.

Hot on their heels are the New York Yankees, designated as the American League’s team to beat. They currently hold +500 odds to win the World Series. Another formidable National League contender is the Philadelphia Phillies, whose odds of +1100 reflect their surging performance and strong position near the top of the NL East.

Rising Eastern Powerhouses

Two significant teams from the Eastern divisions have positioned themselves as strong contenders alongside the established favorites.

The New York Mets are among the top six most likely teams to win the championship, listed at 9-1 (equivalent to +850) by some oddsmakers. This New York club notably added Juan Soto after being defeated by the Dodgers in the 2024 National League Championship Series.

Similarly, the Detroit Tigers are attracting attention. They are also listed at 9-1 (+900). Both the Mets and the Tigers are seen as being “in the mix near the top” for a deep playoff run.

Emerging Contenders

A fascinating group exists beyond the top few teams. This group is often referred to as “The Blob”, a term coined by analysts to describe the large middle tier of potential playoff teams. The Blob refers to teams whose fluctuating form and high-upside rosters make them hard to predict but potentially dangerous in October. Their odds could improve dramatically with consistent play.

Chicago Cubs : This team is a notable presence within this group, boasting a strong offense. However, they face challenges with their starting pitcher issues. Their current odds sit at +1300 .

: This team is a notable presence within this group, boasting a strong offense. However, they face challenges with their starting pitcher issues. Their current odds sit at . Seattle Mariners : The Seattle Mariners also fall into this category, with +3100 odds. They are considered a formidable opponent in a best-of-seven series if their pitching rotation remains healthy.

: The Seattle Mariners also fall into this category, with odds. They are considered a formidable opponent in a best-of-seven series if their pitching rotation remains healthy. Houston Astros: The Houston Astros have +2000 odds. They are another promising team to watch from this dynamic segment.

Longshot Opportunities

For those who enjoy the thrill of a high payout, the longshots category presents an intriguing, albeit challenging, betting proposition. While rare, such surprises aren’t unprecedented—the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks reached the World Series despite entering the playoffs with just 84 regular-season wins.

Teams in this tier, such as the Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, and Chicago White Sox, all listed at +50000, offer massive returns if they defy expectations. Other teams, such as the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels, are at +18000 and +35000 respectively.

The viability of any longshot team hinges on possessing at least two top-tier starting pitchers supported by a strong bullpen and a competent offense. While betting on these teams offers significant rewards, it also carries the highest risk given their perceived lower chances of winning the entire series.

Defying History: The Chances of Repeating as Champion

The Los Angeles Dodgers have strong odds and impressive acquisitions, such as two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki. That being said, repeating as World Series champions is a historically difficult feat.

In today’s game, repeating as champions is tougher due to expanded playoff fields and the grueling nature of postseason pitching strategies. The growing emphasis on bullpen depth and matchups has created more volatility, leveling the field and allowing lower seeds to disrupt even dominant regular-season teams.

The last team to achieve consecutive titles was the New York Yankees, who won three in a row from 1998 to 2000. Before that, the Toronto Blue Jays secured back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993.

The period between 1972 and 1978 notably saw multiple teams achieve consecutive titles, including the Athletics, Reds, and Yankees. This historical context underscores that even for the most dominant teams, consistency across multiple seasons remains a significant hurdle.

Navigating the Betting Landscape

For those considering placing a wager on the MLB World Series, a thoughtful approach is advisable. While betting on the favorites like the Dodgers or Yankees might seem appealing, exercising patience is often recommended. This is especially true early in the season when odds might not yet reflect true value.

When evaluating longshots, a crucial question to answer honestly is whether the team possesses the fundamental strengths to truly contend for the championship, such as strong pitching and a capable offense.

Careful consideration of these factors can help inform more strategic betting decisions throughout the season.