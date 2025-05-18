Mets vs. Yankees Prediction: Can Yankees rebound after a loss?

The New York Mets remain in the Bronx to face the Yankees at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: David Peterson (NYM) vs. Max Fried (NYY)

The New York Mets are 29-17 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 24-22 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 26-19 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 22-23 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 New York Mets (+143) at 930 New York Yankees (-170); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, May 18, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had one-third of his team’s hits in their 3-2 win over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a single, a double, and an RBI. For the season, Alonso is hitting .308 with 9 homers, 37 RBIs, and an OPS of .988 in 169 at-bats. The four-time All-Star is hitting .315 with an OPS of 1.033 in road games this season. That fact makes Pete Alonso an interesting DFS option at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu drove in half of his team’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Mets on Saturday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the two-time MLB batting champion went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. In 8 at-bats this season, LeMahieu is hitting .375 with 1 home run, 1 RBI, and an OPS of 1.194. DJ LeMahieu will have the platoon edge over Mets left-handed starter David Peterson on Sunday. That fact could make the former Colorado Rocky worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The Mets are 1-2 straight up in their last 3 games overall.

The under is 27-16-3 in the Mets’ games this season.

The Yankees are 12-6 straight up after a loss this season.

The Yankees are 14-8 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Mets vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this contest, mainly because of their starting pitcher. Yankees starter Max Fried has the inside track to the American League Cy Young Award through 7 weeks of play this year. The former Atlanta Brave is tied for the major league lead in wins (6) and leads all of baseball in ERA (1.11) through 9 starts this season.

Fried’s other numbers have been stellar as well. The Santa Monica, CA native has a 0.94 WHIP, a 4.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.3 K/9, and a .190 opponent batting average in 2025. Fried has thrown 6 quality starts in 9 outings this year and has given up 1 run or fewer in 5 straight starts, earning a 3-0 record in that stretch. I think Max Fried continues to pitch well on Sunday, and the Yankees get an outright win to take the series on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. The pick is the Yankees -170 on the money line over the Mets at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -170