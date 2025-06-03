Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can the Mets keep playing well?

The New York Mets remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s Game 2 of a four-game series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tylor Megill (NYM) vs. Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

The New York Mets are 38-22 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 32-28 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 36-24 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 30-30 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 New York Mets (+120) at 912 Los Angeles Dodgers (-143); o/u 9.5

10:10 PM ET, Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TBS

Mets vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-3 extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Monday night. In that game, the 31-year-old switch-hitter went 2 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Lindor is hitting .285 with 14 homers, 36 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .857 in 239 at-bats. Francisco Lindor is batting .367 with an OPS of 1.194 over his last 7 games, making him a worthy DFS option on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani had a big day at the dish in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Mets on Monday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the three-time league MVP went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Ohtani is hitting .292 with 23 homers, 39 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of 1.047 in 233 at-bats this year. The Oshu, Japan, native is batting .294 with an OPS of 1.035 in home games this season. That fact makes Shohei Ohtani worth a look in DFS for Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium.

Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The under is 36-21-3 in New York’s games this season.

The under is 18-10-1 in New York’s road games this season.

Los Angeles is 21-10 straight up as the home team this season.

Los Angeles is 30-19 straight up as a favorite this season.

Mets vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers to bounce back after Monday’s loss. A few numbers will make the case for L.A. in Tuesday’s contest. Los Angeles is 13-10 straight up after a loss in 2025. What’s more, the Dodgers are 25-17 straight up in National League games and 29-21 straight up in non-division games this season. Additionally, Los Angeles is 28-20 straight up when playing on no rest and 33-21 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

In 5 starts last month, Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill posted a 1-2 record, a 5.96 ERA, and a 1.68 WHIP. The Dodgers’ high-powered lineup should have a field day against the big right-hander. That should be enough for L.A. to win going away on Tuesday. The pick is the Dodgers -143 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -143