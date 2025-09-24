Mets vs. Cubs Prediction: Can the Mets win the series at Wrigley?

The New York Mets remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday night. The game is on ESPN, and it’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jonah Tong (NYM) vs. Matthew Boyd (CHC)

The New York Mets are 81-76 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 75-82 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 88-69 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 72-85 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 New York Mets (+105) at 960 Chicago Cubs (-126); o/u 8.5

8:05 PM ET, Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 9-7 win over the Cubs on Tuesday night. In that game, the 5-time All-Star went 2 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Lindor is hitting .268 with 29 homers, 83 RBIs, 31 steals, and an OPS of .806 across 626 at-bats. Francisco Lindor is batting .393 with an OPS of 1.235 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner scored the bulk of his club’s runs in their 9-7 loss to the Mets on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2023 Gold Glove Award winner went 3 for 5 with an RBI, a stolen base, and 4 runs scored. Hoerner is hitting .302 with 6 homers, 60 RBIs, 29 steals, and an OPS of .747 across 577 at-bats this year. The 28-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .397 with an OPS of .925 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Nico Hoerner worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Mets vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

New York is 5-11 straight up in their last 16 games overall.

New York is 32-44 straight up as the road team this season.

Chicago is 46-28 straight up as the home team this season.

Chicago is 44-24 straight up after a loss this season.

Mets vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like Chicago in this matchup. A few numbers will make the case. The Cubs are 42-25 straight up as a home favorite and 67-45 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, Chicago is 58-51 straight up in National League games and 61-47 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Cubs are 72-58 straight up when playing on no rest and 82-66 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Chicago -126 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -126