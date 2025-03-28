Mets vs. Astros Prediction: Will Houston continue to own New York?

​ ​The New York Mets (0-1) will face the Houston Astros (1-0) in the second game of their season-opening series on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET, and the game will be broadcast on Apple TV+. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mets vs. Astros matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (+111) at Houston Astros (-120); o/u 8

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

TV: Apple TV+

Mets vs. Astros: Bettors Leaning Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers:

New York Mets: Tylor Megill is slated to start. In the 2024 season, Megill appeared in 16 games, posting a 4-5 record with a 4.04 ERA over 78 innings, striking out 91 batters.

Houston Astros: Hunter Brown is the projected starter. During the 2024 season, Brown pitched in 31 games, compiling an 11-9 record with a 3.49 ERA across 170 innings, recording 179 strikeouts.

New York Mets: The Mets are looking to bounce back after a 3-1 loss on Opening Day. Key players in their lineup include Francisco Lindor (SS), Juan Soto (RF), and Pete Alonso (1B). Notably, Luisangel Acuña started at second base over Brett Baty in the opener.

Houston Astros: The Astros secured a 3-1 victory in the season opener. Their lineup features Jose Altuve (LF), Yordan Alvarez (DH), and Christian Walker (1B). Top prospect Cam Smith, who had an impressive spring training, has earned a spot on the Opening Day roster and may contribute in this series.

Mets vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I’m taking Houston at Bovada.lv. The Astros have won eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, which includes their 3-1 victory yesterday over New York. Brown had a shaky spring training but was excellent in the second half of 2024 and has outstanding stuff.

Mets vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -120