Giants vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League West rivals collide at Petco Park on Thursday afternoon when Logan Webb opposes Yu Darvish in the Giants vs. Padres matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET. With two games already under their belt from playing overseas, are the Padres the best bet today at home?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 San Francisco Giants (-108) at 910 San Diego Padres (-108); o/u 7.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Giants vs. Padres: Bettors all over San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Webb a disaster in Spring Training

Logan Webb was lit up for nine runs in 4 1/3 innings by the Cubs on Friday. Webb was hit by a comebacker in the first and stayed in initially, only to get pulled out of the inning because of his pitch count. That turned out to be a nine-run frame for the Cubs, with Webb allowing six of the runs. He went on to give up three runs over his remaining four innings. The poor showing leaves him with a 10.97 spring ERA, but that doesn’t matter much. He’ll face the Padres in the Giants’ opener Thursday.

Darvish struggles with walks in first start

Yu Darvish allowed an unearned run over 3 2/3 innings before being lifted from Wednesday’s start against the Dodgers. Darvish limited the Dodgers to two hits, but he walked three and a lengthy third drove up his pitch count. He might have gotten through the fourth anyway, but a Tyler Wade error opened that frame and led to an unearned run. It was a bullpen game after that, as the Padres used seven relievers to cover 5 1/3 innings. Jhony Brito, who may yet be in the rotation when the team returns home, took the loss after giving up two runs — one earned — in the eighth.

Giants vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 4-12 SU in their last 16 games

San Diego is 16-5 SU in their last 21 games

The Giants are 6-15 SU in their last 21 games against San Diego

San Diego is 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against San Francisco

Giants vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in nine out of the Giants’ last 11 games dating back to last season. The under is also a perfect five-for-five in the Giants’ last five games against the Padres and is 9-2 in San Francisco’s last 11 games against a National League opponent. On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Padres’ last seven games when playing an NL West foe.

Giants vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5