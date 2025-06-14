Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can the Giants take down L.A.?

The San Francisco Giants remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday night on MLB Network. It’s Game 2 of a three-game series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Landen Roupp (SF) vs. Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

The San Francisco Giants are 41-29 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 34-36 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 41-29 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 32-38 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 San Francisco Giants (+149) at 962 Los Angeles Dodgers (-182); o/u 9.5

10:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 14, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt drove in two-thirds of his team’s runs in their 6-2 win over the Dodgers on Friday night. In that game, the 26-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a home run, 4 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Schmitt is hitting .231 with 2 homers, 10 RBIs, and an OPS of .702 in 65 at-bats. Casey Schmitt is batting .316 with an OPS of 1.041 in his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez reached base 3 times in his club’s 6-2 loss to the Giants on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the three-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Hernandez is hitting .266 with 12 homers, 48 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .801 in 214 at-bats this year. The Cotui, Dominican Republic, native is batting .344 with an OPS of 1.034 with runners in scoring position this season. That fact makes Teoscar Hernandez worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 8-1 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

San Francisco is 9-8 straight up in division games this season.

Los Angeles is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

The over is 41-29 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Giants in this matchup. San Francisco has been scorching hot over the past two weeks. Since May 30th, the Giants are 10-4 straight up with multiple wins over the Padres and Braves during that stretch.

A few other numbers will help bolster the case for San Francisco in this contest. The Giants are 14-11 straight up as an underdog and 10-9 straight up as a road underdog this season. What’s more, San Francisco is 26-17 straight up in National League games and 21-19 straight up after a win this year. The pick is the Giants +149 on the money line over the Dodgers at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +149