Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can L.A. end the series with a win?

The San Francisco Giants remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 7:10 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Kyle Harrison (SF) vs. Dustin May (LAD)

The San Francisco Giants are 41-30 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 34-37 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 42-29 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 33-38 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 San Francisco Giants (+152) at 912 Los Angeles Dodgers (-185); o/u 9.5

7:10 PM ET, Sunday, June 15, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Giants vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants first baseman Dominic Smith reached base twice in his team’s 11-5 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night. In that game, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Smith is hitting .364 with 1 home run, 7 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .940 across 33 at-bats. Dominic Smith is batting .375 over his last 7 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani had a monster day at the plate in his club’s 11-5 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the three-time MVP went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, and 3 runs scored. Ohtani is hitting .290 with 25 homers, 41 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of 1.023 across 276 at-bats this year. The four-time All-Star is batting .309 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact means you can consider Shohei Ohtani for DFS purposes against Giants lefty Kyle Harrison on Sunday.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games against Los Angeles.

San Francisco is 94-104 straight up in division games since the start of the 2022 season.

Los Angeles is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Los Angeles is 10-5 straight up in division games this season.

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. Los Angeles is 31-22 straight up in National League games and 23-18 straight up after a win this season. Furthermore, the Dodgers are 36-22 straight up as a favorite and 22-12 straight up as a home favorite this year. And finally, L.A. is 34-24 straight up when playing on no rest and 39-25 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. The pick is the Dodgers -185 on the money line over the Giants at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -185