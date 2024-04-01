Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Keaton Winn set to oppose James Paxton in the series opener, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Giants vs. Dodgers matchup at 10:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 San Francisco Giants (+180) at 910 Los Angeles Dodgers (-215); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Monday, April 1, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Giants vs. Dodgers: Bettors Loading up on L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Estrada hits two-run home run in Loss

Thairo Estrada went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday’s loss to the Padres. Estrada took a 91 mph sinker from Michael King in the fourth inning and deposited it 409 feet to left center field. The ball left the bat at 105.3 mph and is just a reminder that Estrada packs some punch to go along with his speed. He has hit sixth or seventh in each of his first four games, which is not ideal considering we had assumed he would hit second, but he should still be in a good position to put up solid RBI and steals totals.

Muncy swats go-ahead HR in win vs. Cards

Max Muncy swatted a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday night, powering the Dodgers to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Cardinals. The Dodgers entered the eighth inning trailing 4-2, but clawed a bit closer as Teoscar Hernández walloped a solo homer. Chris Taylor then drew a walk and swiped second base, setting the stage for Muncy to face left-hander John King. He got ahead in the count 2-1 and then crushed a 420-foot (107.0 mph EV) two-run shot that put the Dodgers ahead to stay. The 33-year-old finished the night 2-for-2 and is now hitting .348 (8-for-23) with a homer and five RBI through his first six games on the season.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Giants are 7-20 SU in their last 27 games against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games when playing at home against San Francisco

Giants are 8-30 SU in their last 38 games on the road

Dodgers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in six out of the Giants’ last six games against the Dodgers, is 8-3 in their last 11 games when listed as an underdog and is 5-2 in their last seven road games when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 11-4 in the Dodgers’ last 15 games against National League West opponents.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5