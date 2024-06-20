Giants vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Giants vs. Cardinals series opens at Rickwood Field at Birmingham, AL on Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. With Keaton Winn set to oppose Andre Pallante in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight at Rickwood?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 San Francisco Giants (-102) at 906 St. Louis Cardinals (-116); o/u 9

7:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 20, 2024

Rickwood Field, Birmingham, AL

Giants vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors backing St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Soler hits grand slam in loss to Cubs

Jorge Soler walloped a grand slam on Wednesday in the Giants’ loss to the Cubs. Soler pulled San Francisco within one run with an eighth-inning grand slam off Chicago reliever Tyson Miller. It was his ninth long ball of the season and second time he’s gone deep in his last four games. The 32-year-old slugger has always been a streaky power hitter and could be gearing up for an extended power surge over the next few weeks.

Arenado hopes to return on Saturday

Nolan Arenado (elbow) is hopeful that he’ll be able to return to action on Saturday. That means that he won’t play on Thursday for sure, while Saturday is still up in the air depending on how the next couple of days go. Arenado was clipped by a pitch on Wednesday that hit a nerve in his elbow, which caused his hand to cramp up. When he’s able to return will depend on when he regains full feeling in that hand.

Giants vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games played on a Thursday when playing at home

Giants are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against St. Louis

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of St. Louis’ last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 7 games

Giants vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Cardinals’ last 11 games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight home contests and are 16-6 in their last 22 league matchups. The under is also 8-3 in St. Louis’ last 11 games played on a Thursday and is 5-1 in its last six home games played on a Thursday.

Giants vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9