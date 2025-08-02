Dodgers vs. Rays Prediction: Will Tampa win the series at home?

The L.A. Dodgers remain in Tampa Bay to face the Rays at 12:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a 3-game set. Can the Rays win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Rays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Joe Boyle (TB)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 64-47 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 48-63 ATS this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 55-57 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 56-56 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Rays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

969 Los Angeles Dodgers (-199) at 970 Tampa Bay Rays (+163); o/u 8.5

12:10 PM ET, Sunday, August 3, 2025

George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Dodgers vs. Rays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman recorded multiple hits in his team’s 4-0 loss to the Rays on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 2024 World Series MVP went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. For the season, Freeman is hitting .302 with 12 homers, 59 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .854 across 368 at-bats. Freddie Freeman is batting .357 with an OPS of 1.026 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz drove in the majority of his club’s runs in their 4-0 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2023 AL batting champion went 3 for 4 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Diaz is hitting .285 with 20 homers, 65 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .823 in 421 at-bats this year. The 2023 All-Star is batting .293 with an OPS of .887 in day games this season. That fact makes Yandy Diaz worth a look in DFS for Sunday afternoon’s contest.

Dodgers vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

The over is 55-53-3 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

The under is 63-45-4 in Tampa Bay’s games this season.

Tampa Bay is 20-15 straight up in interleague games this season.

Dodgers vs. Rays Betting Prediction

I like the Rays in this matchup. Tampa Bay has a few numbers on its side heading into Sunday’s contest. To wit, the Rays are 39-36 straight up in non-division games and 32-29 straight up as the home team this season. What’s more, Tampa Bay’s starting pitcher, Joe Boyle, has a 2.82 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP in 22.1 innings of work this season.

And finally, the Rays are 4-3 straight up in their last 7 home games against the Dodgers dating back to the 2020 World Series. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Rays. The pick is Tampa Bay +163 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Rays MLB Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS +163