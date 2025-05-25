Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction: Can L.A. win as road underdogs?

The L.A. Dodgers remain in New York to face the Mets at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Landon Knack (LAD) vs. Kodai Senga (NYM)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 32-20 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 26-26 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 31-21 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 26-26 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Los Angeles Dodgers (+115) at 962 New York Mets (-135); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, May 25, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers left fielder Andy Pages had 40% of his team’s hits in their 5-2 loss to the Mets on Saturday night. In that game, the 24-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and a run scored. For the season, Pages is hitting .272 with 9 homers, 29 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .787 in 180 at-bats. Andy Pages is batting .317 with an OPS of .876 over his last 30 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Sunday night.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets right fielder Juan Soto drove in multiple runs in his team’s 5-2 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the five-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 5 with a single, a double, and 2 RBIs. Soto is hitting .328 with an OPS of 1.081 when ahead in the count this season. That fact makes the 2020 NL batting champion worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Los Angeles is 11-8 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

The under is 31-18-3 in New York’s games this season.

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers in this contest. A few relevant numbers will make the case for L.A. to win this game outright. The Dodgers are 25-15 straight up in National League games and 25-17 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, Los Angeles is 25-16 straight up when playing on no rest and 29-17 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Dodgers are 4-2 straight up in games that Sunday’s starting pitcher Landon Knack has appeared in this season. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Dodgers on the road in this one. The pick is Los Angeles +115 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS +115