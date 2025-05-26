Dodgers vs. Guardians Prediction: Will Los Angeles course correct?

The L.A. Dodgers head to Cleveland to face the Guardians at 6:10 PM ET on Monday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Gavin Williams (CLE)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 32-21 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 26-27 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 29-23 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 28-24 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

923 Los Angeles Dodgers (-175) at 924 Cleveland Guardians (+145); o/u 7.5

6:10 PM ET, Monday, May 26, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Dodgers vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani drove in the team’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Mets on Sunday night. In that game, the three-time league MVP went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Ohtani is hitting .295 with 18 homers, 32 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of 1.026 in 207 at-bats. Shohei Ohtani is batting .304 with an OPS of 1.120 this month, making him an appealing DFS option on Monday night.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians designated hitter Jose Ramirez had half of his team’s hits in their 5-0 loss to the Tigers on Sunday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the six-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a single. In 188 at-bats this year, Ramirez is hitting .309 with 9 homers, 26 RBIs, 13 steals, and an OPS of .881. The 32-year-old switch-hitter is batting .390 with an OPS of 1.116 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Jose Ramirez worth a look in most DFS formats on Monday.

Dodgers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Los Angeles is 7-8 straight up as a road favorite this season.

Cleveland is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Cleveland is 7-5 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

I like the Guardians in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will make the case for Cleveland winning this game. The Guardians are 14-8 straight up as the home team and 18-15 straight up as an underdog this season. What’s more, Cleveland is 21-19 straight up when playing on no rest and 27-22 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Guardians are 6-4 straight up in starting pitcher Gavin Williams’ starts in 2025. The big right-hander will take the ball on Monday, and I like him to improve his record to 5-2 on the year. The pick is Cleveland +145 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +145