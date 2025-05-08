Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Can L.A. win 10 of 12?

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s Game 1 of a four-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Brandon Pfaadt (ARI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 25-12 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 20-17 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 19-18 straight up this year. Arizona is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 17-20 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Los Angeles Dodgers (-160) at 904 Arizona Diamondbacks (+135); o/u 8.5

9:40 PM ET, Thursday, May 8, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 10-1 win over the Marlins on Wednesday. In that game, the former Atlanta Brave went 3 for 4 with a triple, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Freeman is hitting .362 with 8 homers, 29 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.148 across 94 at-bats. Freddie Freeman is batting .404 in his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Thursday night.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll reached base 4 times in his team’s 7-1 loss to the Mets on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the left-handed hitter from Seattle went 2 for 2 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and a run scored. Carroll is batting .297 with 11 homers, 28 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .983 in 155 at-bats this year. Corbin Carroll is hitting .351 with a 1.205 OPS in home games this season, making the 24-year-old an interesting DFS option at Chase Field on Thursday.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games against Arizona.

Los Angeles is 9-2 straight up in their last 11 games overall.

Arizona is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Arizona is 8-14 straight up as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers to win this matchup. They’re starting pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is a big reason why. The 26-year-old right-hander from Okayama, Japan, is off to an excellent start in 2025. In 7 starts this year, Yamamoto is 4-2 with a 0.90 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.8, a K/9 of 11.0, and an opponent batting average of .171.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has allowed just 1 earned run total over his past 5 starts, spanning 30 innings. He’s leading the majors in ERA and has only given up 2 homers over 40 innings of work this season. I think Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches well enough to earn his second win in as many starts on Thursday, as the Dodgers notch a division victory. The pick is Los Angeles -160 on the money line over Arizona at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -160