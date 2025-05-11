Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Can L.A. split the series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 4 of a four-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (LAD) vs. Zac Gallen (ARI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 26-14 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 21-19 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 21-19 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 19-21 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Los Angeles Dodgers (-105) at 960 Arizona Diamondbacks (-112); o/u 9.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, May 11, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy reached base twice in his team’s 3-0 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. In that game, the Midland, TX, native went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. For the season, Muncy is hitting .197 with 1 homer, 9 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .612. Max Muncy has an on-base percentage of .367 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting cost-effective DFS option on Sunday.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks designated hitter Pavin Smith had a big day at the plate in his team’s 3-0 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Smith is hitting .302 with 4 homers, 10 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .973 across 96 at-bats this year. Pavin Smith is hitting .324 with an OPS of 1.112 in day games this season. That fact makes the Jupiter, FL native worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 8-5 straight up after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 38-25 straight up in division games since the start of last season.

Arizona is 9-11 straight up after a win this season.

Arizona is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers here. Los Angeles has dropped 2 out of the first 3 games in their weekend series with Arizona. The numbers point to the Dodgers bouncing back on Sunday. L.A. is 21-13 straight up in National League games and 4-2 straight up in division games this season. What’s more, the Dodgers are 20-11 straight up when playing on no rest and 23-12 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

Additionally, current Diamondbacks hitters are batting just .196 in 56 at-bats against Dodgers right-handed starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin. I like Gonsolin’s chances to turn in a solid outing that leads to an outright Dodgers win. The pick is Los Angeles -105 on the money line over Arizona at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -105