Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction: Which club will stay hot?

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Chicago to face the Cubs at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s Game 1 of a two-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dustin May (LAD) vs. Shota Imanaga (CHC)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 16-7 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 12-11 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 14-10 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 13-11 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Los Angeles Dodgers (-120) at 908 Chicago Cubs (+101); o/u 8.5

7:40 PM ET, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Dodgers vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in his team’s only run in their 1-0 win over the Rangers on Sunday. In that game, the former Atlanta Brave went 0 for 2 with a walk, a sac fly, and an RBI. For the season, Freeman is batting .282 with 4 homers, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.037. Fredde Freeman is batting .333 over his past 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch drove in half of his team’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the left-handed hitter from Minnesota went 1 for 3 with a single, an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base. Busch is hitting .316 with 5 homers, 16 RBIs, 2 steals, and a .994 OPS on the campaign. The former Dodger is batting .327 with an OPS of 1.074 this month. That fact makes Michael Busch worth a look against Dodgers righty starter Dustin May on Tuesday.

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games against Chicago.

Los Angeles is an MLB-best 11-4 straight up after a win this season.

Chicago is 6-7 straight up as an underdog this season.

Chicago is 65-69 straight up in National League games since the start of last season.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers in this matchup. L.A. is 11-6 straight up in National League games and 3-1 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season. What’s more, the Dodgers are 13-7 straight up in non-division games and an MLB-best 13-6 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

Dodgers starter Dustin May has an ERA of 1.06 and a WHIP of 0.76 in 3 starts this season. I like May’s chances to pitch well enough for the Dodgers to earn an outright win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night. The pick is Los Angeles -120 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -120