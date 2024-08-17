Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Can the Cardinals win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Bobby Miller (LAD) vs. Andre Pallante (STL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 72-51 straight up this year. L.A. is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 59-64 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 60-62 straight up this year. St. Louis is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 59-63 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Los Angeles Dodgers (-167) at 906 St. Louis Cardinals (+141); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 17, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers center fielder Kevin Kiermaier did damage out of the bottom of the order in his team’s 7-6 win over the Cardinals on Friday night. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 34-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 245 plate appearances this year, Kiermaier is batting .201 with 5 homers, 23 RBIs, and a .565 OPS. Despite those tepid season-long numbers, Kevin Kiermaier is hitting .333 with a .750 OPS over the past 7 days. That fact makes the former Ray worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt reached base twice in his club’s 7-6 loss to the Dodgers on Friday. In that game, the former 2022 NL MVP went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. For the season, Goldschmidt is batting .231 with 19 homers, 49 RBIs, and an OPS of .687 across 506 plate appearances. Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .278 with a .906 OPS over the past 7 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The over is 65-56-2 in Los Angeles’s games this season.

The over is 60-59-3 in St. Louis’s games this season.

St. Louis is 31-28 straight up as the home team this season.

St. Louis is 12-8 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Dodgers were originally going to start right-handed ace Tyler Glasnow for this game, but he landed on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. Instead, Los Angeles will trot out Bobby Miller for Saturday’s contest, according to Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett. Miller is having a tough year. The 25-year-old righty from Elk Grove Village, IL is 1-2 this season with an 8.07 ERA and a 1.83 WHIP. Bobby Miller’s strikeout-to-walk ratio is a middling 1.5 this season and opponents are batting .304 against him in 29 innings of work this year. The Cardinals are likely thrilled to be facing Bobby Miller instead of Tyler Glasnow, and they should be able to score enough runs to win on Saturday. I’m taking St. Louis on the money line as home underdogs in this one.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +141