Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction: Can L.A. win 8 straight games?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dustin May (LAD) vs. Bryce Elder (ATL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 23-10 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 18-15 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 14-18 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 15-17 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Los Angeles Dodgers (-154) at 914 Atlanta Braves (+130); o/u 9.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, May 4, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 10-3 win over the Braves on Saturday night. In that game, the 2020 NL MVP went 3 for 5 with a homer, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Freeman is batting .338 with 6 homers, 21 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.084 across 77 at-bats. Freddie Freeman is hitting .480 over his past 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies had 30% of his team’s hits in their 10-3 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 28-year-old switch-hitter went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. Albies is hitting .248 with 5 homers, 14 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .697 this season. Ozzie Albies is batting .300 over his past 7 games. That fact makes the Braves infielder worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

Los Angeles is 7-0 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Atlanta is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Atlanta is 8-9 straight up after a loss this season.

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I think the Dodgers have the edge in this matchup. Some statistics will reveal why. Los Angeles is 17-5 straight up after a win and 21-8 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, the Dodgers are 18-9 straight up in National League games and 20-10 straight up in non-division games this year. L.A. is currently scorching hot. The Dodgers are riding a 7-game winning streak, and I believe they’ll continue their winning ways on Sunday. The pick is Los Angeles -154 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -154