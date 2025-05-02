Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction: Can L.A. stay hot to begin road trip?

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Grant Holmes (ATL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 21-10 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 17-14 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 14-16 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 14-16 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Los Angeles Dodgers (-173) at 908 Atlanta Braves (+145); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Friday, May 2, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts had a big day at the plate in his team’s 12-7 win over the Marlins on Wednesday. In that game, the 2018 AL MVP went 2 for 4 with a triple, a single, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Betts is hitting .250 with 4 homers, 19 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .746. Mookie Betts is hitting .300 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Friday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves left fielder Eli White had one-third of his team’s hits in their 2-1 loss to the Rockies on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a single. White is batting .311 with 2 homers, 7 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .967 in 45 at-bats this year. The Greenville, SC, native is hitting .325 over his past 15 games. That fact makes Eli White worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Dodgers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 16-19 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 3-5 straight up as a road favorite this season.

Atlanta is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games.

Atlanta is 8-3 straight up as the home team this season.

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like this spot for the Braves. After a tumultuous start to the season, Atlanta has seemingly straightened some things out. The Braves are 9-3 straight up in their last 12 games overall. They are 5-1 straight up at home during that stretch.

Atlanta will be using right-handed starter Grant Holmes for this matchup. In 4 April starts, Holmes went 2-0 with a 3.91 ERA and a .173 batting average against. The Conway, SC, native fanned 21 batters in 23 innings of work last month and was one out away from notching a pair of quality starts in April. L.A. touched up Holmes for 4 runs in 4 innings in a March 31st 6-1 Dodgers win. But that game was in Los Angeles, and Holmes will get this start at home.

I think the Braves and Holmes get a different result than the one on the final day of March this year. The pick is Atlanta +145 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES +145