    MLB Articles

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 2 World Series Prediction

    Brad Burns
    diamondbacks vs Rangers game 2

    Another Adolis Garcia home run helped the Ranger’s walk off in extra innings last night. For game two expect Arixona to continue to show fight on the road. Top of the rotation resets for each team. Merril Kelly starts for the Diamondbacks against the Ranger’s ace Jordan Montgomery. Minor adjustments will tweak how teams attack. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 2 matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Arizona Diamondbacks (+140) v. Texas Rangers (-155) ; o/u 8.5

    8:03 PM ET, October 28th, 2023

    Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX 

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 2 MLB Public Betting Information 

    At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows about 60% of moneyline wagers have been put on the Rangers. 

    Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

    Corbin Carroll has had back to back playoff games with two RBIs. In the postseason he has averaged .285. Outside of a three game stretch in the Phillies series Carroll has been a staple threat to get on base. His slump is over, watch how the leadoff hitter responds tonight. 

    Texas Rangers DFS Spin

    Corey Seager delivered a game tying two run homer in the bottom of the ninth last night. Timely power in crucial spots is what separates Seager as one of the Rangers, and league’s, best players. In the playoffs Seager has hit four home runs, fourteen RBIs, and averaged . 327 at the plate. 

    Arizona won three of four against Texas in the regular season 

    Rangers have averaged 6.6 runs a game over last five games

    Arizona has averaged 4.2 runs a game over last five games

    Total has gone over seven times from last ten matchups 

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 2 Prediction

    Arizona showed the ability to score in multiple ways last night. Until Corey Seager tied the game late the Diamondbacks were about to steal game one on the road. They showed all the reason why they have made such a deep run this postseason. They still have a chance to win the series and this game. But the walk off homer from the Rangers’ hottest hitter right now will zap the energy from Arizona in game two. The statement win last night will translate to tonight. Bet the Rangers. 

    Diamondbacks v. Rangers Game 2 Prediction: Rangers ML (-155) 

