Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will L.A. return to form?

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Ryne Nelson (ARI) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 26-22 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 21-27 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 29-19 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 24-24 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Arizona Diamondbacks (+180) at 910 Los Angeles Dodgers (-221); o/u 9.5

10:10 PM ET, Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 9-5 win over the Dodgers on Monday night. In that game, the 25-year-old switch-hitter went 1 for 2 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Perdomo is hitting .302 with 6 homers, 37 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .891 across 162 at-bats. Geraldo Perdomo is batting .360 with a .993 OPS over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 9-5 loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2018 AL MVP went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Betts is hitting .263 with 8 homers, 30 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .794 in 171 at-bats this year. Mookie Betts is batting .293 with runners in scoring position this season, making him a potentially intriguing DFS play on Tuesday.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Arizona is 13-9 straight up as the road team this season.

Los Angeles is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games against Arizona.

Los Angeles is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Arizona in this matchup. The Diamondbacks have thrived in situations similar to Tuesday’s game this year. Arizona is 22-19 straight up when playing on no rest and 25-17 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, the Diamondbacks are 7-4 straight up in division games and 21-18 straight up in National League games in 2025.

In addition to those numbers, in 67 career at-bats, current Dodgers players are hitting .194 with a .564 OPS against Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson. Nelson threw 2 scoreless innings in relief of starter Corbin Burnes against Los Angeles on May 10th, and seems primed for another solid outing on Tuesday night. The pick is Arizona +180 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS +180