Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Prediction: Can Arizona win 6 straight?

The Arizona Diamondbacks head to Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Friday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Corbin Burnes (ARI) vs. Colin Rea (CHC)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 12-7 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 10-9 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 12-9 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 11-10 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Arizona Diamondbacks (-135) at 902 Chicago Cubs (+112); o/u 10.5

2:20 PM ET, Friday, April 18, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith reached base 4 times in his team’s 6-4 win over the Marlins on Thursday. In that game, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a homer, a double, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, a run scored, and a stolen base. For the season, Smith is hitting .404 with 3 homers, 7 RBIs, a stolen base, and an OPS of 1.236. Pavin Smith is hitting .538 in day games this season. That fact makes the Jupiter, FL, native worth a look in DFS ahead of Friday’s matinee matchup with the Cubs.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-2 loss to the Padres on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the batting order, the 23-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Crow-Armstrong is hitting .259 with 3 homers, 10 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .779 this year. Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .333 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option against Arizona on Friday.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 4-3 straight up in their last 7 games against Chicago.

Arizona is 7-4 straight up after a win this season.

Chicago is 1-3 straight up when playing with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Chicago is 44-50 straight up as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

The Diamondbacks are scorching hot right now. Arizona is 7-1 straight up in their last 8 games, with multiple wins over the Orioles and Brewers over that stretch. A few other numbers bolster the case for Arizona at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Diamondbacks are 12-7 straight up in non-division games and 10-5 straight up when playing on no rest this season. What’s more, Arizona is 11-6 straight up as a favorite and 8-5 straight up in National League games this season. I like the Diamondbacks’ chances to win their sixth straight contest on Friday. The pick is Arizona -135 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -135