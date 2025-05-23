Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction: Which team will snap skid?

The Arizona Diamondbacks head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 8:15 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Zac Gallen (ARI) vs. Miles Mikolas (STL)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 26-24 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 22-28 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 27-23 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 31-19 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Arizona Diamondbacks (-130) at 962 St. Louis Cardinals (+110); o/u 8.5

8:15 PM ET, Friday, May 23, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: Apple TV+

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte drove in his team’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday. In that game, the 2023 NLCS MVP went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Marte is hitting .270 with 7 homers, 11 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .938 in 89 at-bats. Ketel Marte is batting .321 over his last 7 games, making him an appealing option in DFS on Friday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras drove in his club’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 33-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a single and an RBI. Contreras is batting .250 with 6 homers, 28 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .729 in 184 at-bats this year. The Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, native is hitting .299 with an OPS of .878 in 19 games this month. That fact makes Willson Contreras worthy of DFS consideration in most formats on Friday.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games against St. Louis.

Arizona is 15-8 straight up after a loss this season.

St. Louis is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

St. Louis is 4-5 straight up in starting pitcher Miles Mikolas’s outings this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like Arizona in this matchup. The Diamondbacks have a few relevant numbers on their side heading into Friday’s road showdown with the Cardinals. Arizona is 4-2 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 25-19 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, the Diamondbacks are 21-20 straight up in National League games and 19-18 straight up in non-division games this year. And finally, Arizona is 19-14 straight up as a favorite and 13-11 straight up as the road team in 2025. The pick is the Diamondbacks -130 on the money line over the Cardinals at Bovada.lv.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -130