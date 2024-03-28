Cubs vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cubs vs. Rangers matchup will be the featured game of ESPN’s MLB night coverage, as Justin Steele opposes Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday night. Will the Cubs pull off the upset or is there a better bet on the board tonight at 7:35 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Chicago Cubs (+100) at 930 Texas Rangers (-118); o/u 8.5

7:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Glove Life Field, Arlington, TX

Cubs vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Defending Champs

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Dodgers' moneyline.

Steele tabbed for Opening Day

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters Justin Steele (knee) remains in line to start on Opening Day. Steele appears to have checked out fine following a precautionary early exit from Friday’s spring start against the Giants after being struck on the outside of the left knee by a comebacker. The 28-year-old southpaw should be ready to take the ball on Thursday against the Rangers down in Texas.

Eovaldi solid in Spring Training

Nathan Eovaldi fired four shutout innings on Saturday in a Cactus League start against the Royals. Eovaldi scattered two hits, struck out three and only issued one walk. The 34-year-old veteran right-hander wraps up spring training with a solid 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 13/6 K/BB ratio across 13 2/3 innings (four starts).

Cubs vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Chi Cubs is 5-12 SU in their last 17 games

Texas is 21-8 SU in their last 29 games

Chi Cubs is 1-10 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Texas is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games at home

Cubs vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Cubs’ last six games against the Rangers, is 4-1 in their last five games against the American League and is 5-2 in their last seven games when facing an opponent from the AL West. On the other side, the over is 15-6 in the Rangers’ last 21 home games, is 8-3 in their last 11 games dating back to last year’s postseason and is 5-0 in their last five games played in the month of March.

Cubs vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5