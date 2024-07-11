Cubs vs. Orioles MLB Prediction: Is total set too high?

The Cubs vs. Orioles series continues on Thursday evening when Justin Steele opposes Albert Suarez in the pitching matchup. Is the total set too high for tonight’s 6:35 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

971 Chicago Cubs (+120) at 972 Baltimore Orioles (-142); o/u 9

6:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 11, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Cubs vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Morel blasts solo homer in win

Christopher Morel blasted a solo homer on Wednesday, powering the Cubs to a 4-0 victory over the Orioles. Morel’s 412-foot moonshot off Orioles ace Corbin Burnes in the second inning put Chicago on the scoreboard and served as a tone-setting blast in a rare low-scoring affair at hitter-friendly Camden Yards. It was his 16th big fly of the season and first time he’s gone deep since June 23.

Mountcastle collects three hits

Ryan Mountcastle went 3-for-5 on Wednesday in the Orioles’ shutout loss to the Cubs. Mountcastle was the lone Orioles batter to record multiple hits during Wednesday’s shutout loss at the hands of the Cubs as they were completely stifled by lefty Shota Imanaga for six frames to open the contest before a trio of relievers came on to slam the door. Baltimore’s offense had plenty of opportunities, but went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on-base. Not great.

Cubs vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Orioles are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games against Cubs

Cubs are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

Orioles are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cubs vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Cubs’ last five games, is 14-5 in their last 19 interleague matchups and is 5-1 in their last six contests against an American League East Division rival.

Cubs vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9