Cubs vs. Mets Prediction: Can Chicago win the series?

The Chicago Cubs remain in New York to face the Mets at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on Roku. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Matthew Boyd (CHC) vs. Griffin Canning (NYM)

The Chicago Cubs are 23-17 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 21-19 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 25-15 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 22-18 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Chicago Cubs (+109) at 952 New York Mets (-128); o/u 8.5

12:05 PM ET, Sunday, May 11, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: Roku

Cubs vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson reached base 3 times in his team’s 6-5 win over the Mets on Saturday night. In that game, the Kennesaw, GA, native went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Swanson is hitting .240 with 8 homers, 22 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .753. Dansby Swanson is batting .352 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos recorded multiple hits in his team’s 6-5 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 2 runs scored. Vientos is hitting .227 with 4 homers, 15 RBIs, and an OPS of .675 across 132 at-bats this year. The Norwalk, CT, native hit .300 against left-handed pitching last season. That puts Mark Vientos in play for DFS purposes against Cubs lefty starter Matthew Boyd on Sunday.

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games against New York.

Chicago is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

New York is an MLB-best 11-3 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 12-3 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Mets to take the rubber match in this series. A few numbers will explain why. New York is 14-4 straight up as the home team and 20-10 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, the Mets are 18-10 straight up in National League games and 16-11 straight up in non-division games this year. And finally, New York’s NL team is 21-11 straight up when playing on no rest and 22-14 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. For all those reasons, I’m taking the Mets. The pick is New York -128 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -128