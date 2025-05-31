Cardinals vs. Rangers Prediction: Can St. Louis bounce back?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Sonny Gray (STL) vs. Patrick Corbin (TEX)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 32-25 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 34-23 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 28-30 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 30-28 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

975 St. Louis Cardinals (-141) at 976 Texas Rangers (+120); o/u 7.5

4:05 PM ET, Saturday, May 31, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Cardinals vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar drove in his club’s only run in their 11-1 loss to the Rangers on Friday night. In that game, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI. For the season, Nootbaar is hitting .252 with 8 homers, 28 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .770 in 218 at-bats. Lars Noobaar is batting .263 with a .751 OPS against lefties this season. That fact means you can use the Cardinals outfielder in DFS against Rangers southpaw starter Patrick Corbin on Saturday.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien had a monster day at the dish in his team’s 11-1 win over the Cardinals on Friday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the San Francisco native went 4 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a stolen base, and 3 runs scored. Semien is batting .190 with 4 homers, 21 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .528 in 200 at-bats this year. The 34-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .273 with a .701 OPS over his last 7 games. That fact means Marcus Semien might have some DFS value on Saturday.

Cardinals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games against Texas.

St. Louis is 13-11 straight up after a loss this season.

Texas is 4-7 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Texas is 23-27 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like St. Louis in this matchup. A few numbers will make the case for the Cardinals winning this game on Saturday. St. Louis is 10-8 straight up as a favorite and 24-20 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, the Cardinals are 30-24 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 9-2 straight up in starting pitcher Sonny Gray’s starts this year. I like the Redbirds to even up their series against the Rangers in Arlington on Saturday afternoon. The pick is St. Louis -141 on the money line over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -141