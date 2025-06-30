Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction: Will St. Louis win fourth straight?

​The Cardinals kick off a three-game series in Pittsburgh looking to build on a sweep of Cleveland, while the Pirates aim to ride the wave of a 12–1 drubbing of the Mets. A strong performance from St. Louis starter Erick Fedde could keep momentum on their side, but the Pirates have the comfort of home-field edge and a rejuvenated offense. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Pirates matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 30, 2025

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -122 moneyline favorites to knock off the Pirates, who are +111 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Public Betting: Bettors Leaning St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of the bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Matchup Analysis

St. Louis Strengths

Fedde vs. Pittsburgh: Fedde boasts a stellar 2.05 ERA lifetime against the Pirates and flashed dominance in his last outing, going six shutout innings.

Team form: Cardinals carry strong momentum after a dominant road sweep of Cleveland, scoring 21 runs in that series.

Pittsburgh Variables

Heaney’s inconsistency: While solid at times, Heaney has struggled lately, surrendering 14 home runs this season.

Offensive resurgence: Pittsburgh’s lineup blasted the Mets for 12 runs, powered by contributions from Cruz, Reynolds, McCutchen, and Kiner‑Falefa.

Late-Game Depth

Both bullpens have been stable. St. Louis’ relief crew sports a collective 3.98 ERA, while Pittsburgh’s pen ranks toward the bottom of the league, indicating a potential bullpen edge for the visitors.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a competitive game, but the combination of Fedde’s dominance over Pittsburgh and St. Louis’ recent offensive surge gives the edge to the Cardinals. Heaney may keep it close early, but the Pirates’ less consistent pitching depth will likely give way.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -122