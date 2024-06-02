Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Phillies series finale will be the featured game on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast at 7:10 p.m. ET tonight. With Lance Lynn opposing Taijuan Walker in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight from Citizens Bank Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 St. Louis Cardinals (+120) at 902 Philadelphia Phillies (-142); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

A rare quiet night for Cards’ rookie shortstop

Masyn Winn went 0-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies on Saturday. It was a quiet night for the Cardinals as they could only muster one run. Winn’s hitless night ended a streak of 18 consecutive starts where he’d recorded a hit. While Brendan Donovan was out of the lineup, it’s notable that Winn moved up to the leadoff spot against Phillies left-handed starter Ranger Suarez.

Harper scores three runs, hits two-run shot

Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a walk and a two-run home run against the Cardinals on Saturday. The home run was Harper’s 14th on the season. He scored all three times he was on base and broke the game open with a two-run home run in the seventh inning to put the Phillies ahead 6-1. Harper’s average is up to .276 with a .919 OPS. He now has 44 RBI on the year.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games

Phillies are 33-10 SU in their last 43 games

Cardinals are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games against Philadelphia

Phillies are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against St. Louis

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Cardinals’ last six games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and is 7-3 in their last 10 meetings with an opponent from the National League East. On the other side, the under is 18-7 in the Phillies’ last 25 games versus the Cardinals, is 10-4 in their last 14 meetings with an opponent from the National League Central and is 10-3 in their last 13 games played in June.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9