Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Phillies

    The Cardinals vs. Phillies series continues on Saturday night when Sonny Gray opposes Ranger Suarez in tonight’s pitching matchup. Following their victory last night, will Philadelphia make it two straight versus St. Louis?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 St. Louis Cardinals (+120) at 956 Philadelphia Phillies (-142); o/u 7.5

    7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Cardinals vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Crawford hits first home run as member of Cards

    Brandon Crawford blasted his first home run as a member of the Cardinals on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to lead his club past the Phillies in Philadelphia. Crawford got the Cardinals on the board in the third inning with his 410-foot (102.2 mph EV) solo shot off of Phillies’ right-hander Aaron Nola. He also singled in the ballgame, finishing the night 2-for-2. On the season, the 37-year-old shortstop is slashing a pitiful .152/.222/.242 to go with his lone homer and one RBI on the season.

    Sosa clobbers two-run home run to power Phils

    Edmundo Sosa clobbered a two-run homer on Friday night, powering the Phillies to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Cardinals. The 28-year-old shortstop capped off a three-run rally in the second inning with his mammoth 439-foot (110.0 mph EV) two-run blast on the first pitch that he saw from Miles Mikolas. That would be his only hit in three at-bats on the night. Sosa has been swinging a very hot stick for the Phillies — slashing .307/.378/.591 with four long balls and 15 RBI in his first 99 plate appearances.

    Cardinals are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games

    Phillies are 32-10 SU in their last 42 games

    Cardinals are 6-15 SU in their last 21 games against Philadelphia

    Phillies are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games when playing at home against St. Louis

    Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Cardinals’ last six games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and is 6-1 in their last seven games when facing an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Phillies’ last eight games overall, is 18-6 in their last 24 games against the Cardinals and is 6-2 in their last eight games when playing at home versus St. Louis.

    Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com