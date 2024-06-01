Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Phillies series continues on Saturday night when Sonny Gray opposes Ranger Suarez in tonight’s pitching matchup. Following their victory last night, will Philadelphia make it two straight versus St. Louis?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 St. Louis Cardinals (+120) at 956 Philadelphia Phillies (-142); o/u 7.5

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Crawford hits first home run as member of Cards

Brandon Crawford blasted his first home run as a member of the Cardinals on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to lead his club past the Phillies in Philadelphia. Crawford got the Cardinals on the board in the third inning with his 410-foot (102.2 mph EV) solo shot off of Phillies’ right-hander Aaron Nola. He also singled in the ballgame, finishing the night 2-for-2. On the season, the 37-year-old shortstop is slashing a pitiful .152/.222/.242 to go with his lone homer and one RBI on the season.

Sosa clobbers two-run home run to power Phils

Edmundo Sosa clobbered a two-run homer on Friday night, powering the Phillies to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Cardinals. The 28-year-old shortstop capped off a three-run rally in the second inning with his mammoth 439-foot (110.0 mph EV) two-run blast on the first pitch that he saw from Miles Mikolas. That would be his only hit in three at-bats on the night. Sosa has been swinging a very hot stick for the Phillies — slashing .307/.378/.591 with four long balls and 15 RBI in his first 99 plate appearances.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games

Phillies are 32-10 SU in their last 42 games

Cardinals are 6-15 SU in their last 21 games against Philadelphia

Phillies are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games when playing at home against St. Louis

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Cardinals’ last six games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and is 6-1 in their last seven games when facing an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Phillies’ last eight games overall, is 18-6 in their last 24 games against the Cardinals and is 6-2 in their last eight games when playing at home versus St. Louis.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5