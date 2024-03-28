Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Miles Mikolas will oppose Tyler Glasnow in Thursday’s Cardinals vs. Dodgers matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET. It will be the Dodgers’ home opener and the Cardinals’ season opener. With the number dropping from 9 down to 8.5, is the under the right side of the total today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 St. Louis Cardinals (+188) at 912 Los Angeles Dodgers (-225); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Love L.A. as home favorite

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mikolas solid this Spring for Cards

Miles Mikolas pitched five innings of one-run ball against the Nationals split-squad on Saturday. Mikolas concludes a nice spring with a 2.14 ERA and a 15/1 K/B in 21 innings, though that doesn’t really make him any better of a bet for the season. He’s due to face the Dodgers on Opening Day.

Glasnow takes ball for Dodgers in Home Opener

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts announced on Sunday that Tyler Glasnow will start the team’s home opener against the Cardinals on Thursday. He’ll be followed by Bobby Miller on Friday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Saturday and Gavin Stone for Sunday’s series finale. The 30-year-old right-hander was forced to settle for a no-decision in his Dodgers’ debut on Wednesday, allowing two runs on a pair of hits and four walks while striking out only three batters over five frames against the Padres in South Korea.

That means James Paxton will not pitch during the first half-week of the fantasy season, but will instead line up for a double the following week — home against the Giants and at the Cubs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

LA Dodgers is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

St. Louis is 2-11 SU in their last 13 games when playing on the road against LA Dodgers

LA Dodgers is 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

St. Louis is 1-6 SU in their last 7 games played in March

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in seven out of the Cardinals’ last 10 games, is 9-2 in their last 11 road games and is 14-6 in their last 20 games when playing at Dodger Stadium. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Dodgers’ last eight games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against NL Central opponents and is 11-4 in their last 15 games when listed as a favorite.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5