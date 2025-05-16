Braves vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will Boston snap its losing skid?

The Atlanta Braves head to Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Sale (ATL) vs. Garrett Crochet (BOS)

The Atlanta Braves are 22-22 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 19-25 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 22-23 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 23-22 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Atlanta Braves (+105) at 918 Boston Red Sox (-125); o/u 7.5

7:10 PM ET, Friday, May 16, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Braves vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves shortstop Nick Allen reached base 3 times in his team’s 5-2 win over the Nationals on Thursday afternoon. In that game, the 26-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 singles, a walk, an RBI, and a run scored. In 113 at-bats this season, Allen is hitting .257 with 8 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .609. Nick Allen is hitting .300 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Friday night.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman reached base 4 times in his team’s 6-5 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the 2024 Gold Glove Award winner went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Bregman is batting .314 with 11 homers, 33 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .981 across 175 at-bats this year. The former Houston Astro is hitting .400 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes Alex Bregman worth a look in DFS against Braves lefty Chris Sale on Friday night.

Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Boston.

Atlanta is 5-4 straight up in interleague games this season.

Boston is 56-60 straight up as a favorite since the start of last season.

Boston is 49-54 straight up after a loss since the beginning of last season.

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Braves in this contest. This could be a revenge game for Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale. Boston traded Chris Sale and cash considerations to the Braves in December of 2023 for Vaughn Grissom. Sale responded in a big way in his first season with Atlanta last season. The lanky southpaw won the National League pitching triple crown by leading the league in wins, ERA, and strikeouts. Sale hasn’t been quite as sharp in the early part of this season, but I think he’ll come out focused and ready to go against Boston on Friday night. The pick is the Braves +105 on the money line over the Red Sox at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES +105