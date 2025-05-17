Braves vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can Atlanta win the series?

The Atlanta Braves remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Grant Holmes (ATL) vs. Lucas Giolito (BOS)

The Atlanta Braves are 23-22 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 20-25 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 22-24 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 23-23 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

973 Atlanta Braves (-100) at 974 Boston Red Sox (-120); o/u 9.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, May 17, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: FOX

Braves vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson went yard in his team’s 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Friday night. In that game, the 2023 MLB home run leader went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Olson is batting .221 with 8 homers, 22 RBIs, and an OPS of .745 in 163 at-bats. Matt Olson is hitting .500 with 3 homers, 5 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.983 in 10 career at-bats against Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. That fact makes Olson worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-2 loss to the Braves on Friday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the Corona, CA, native went 2 for 3 with a triple, a walk, and a stolen base. In 197 at-bats this year, Duran is hitting .259 with 2 homers, 23 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of .698. Jarren Duran is batting .340 with runners in scoring position this season, making him an intriguing DFS play on Saturday night.

Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games against Boston.

Atlanta is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Boston is 0-4 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Boston is 9-14 straight up after a loss this season.

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like Atlanta to take this game. The Braves began the season 0-7 straight up, but have gone 23-15 straight up since then. Some other numbers will show why Atlanta has a good chance of winning this game. The Braves are 6-4 straight up in interleague games this season. What’s more, since the start of last year’s campaign, Atlanta is 91-85 straight up when playing on no rest and 98-90 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest. When you add in the fact that current Braves hitters are batting .375 with an OPS of 1.145 in 40 career at-bats against Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito, the case for Atlanta becomes overwhelming. The pick is Atlanta -100 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -100