Braves vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Atlanta snap their cold spell?

The Atlanta Braves remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:45 PM ET on Wednesday night on MLB Network. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (ATL) vs. Zack Wheeler (PHI)

The Atlanta Braves are 25-28 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 23-30 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 35-19 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 30-24 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Atlanta Braves (+138) at 906 Philadelphia Phillies (-163); o/u 7.5

6:45 PM ET, Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reached base twice in his team’s 2-0 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night. In that game, the 34-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. For the season, Ozuna is hitting .279 with 9 homers, 24 RBIs, and an OPS of .896 across 172 at-bats. Marcell Ozuna is batting .385 over his last 7 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies left fielder Max Kepler recorded his team’s only extra-base hit in their 2-0 win over the Braves on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the Berlin, Germany, native went 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI, and a walk. Kepler is batting .230 with 6 homers, 19 RBIs, and an OPS of .731 in 165 at-bats this year. The former Minnesota Twin is hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.107 in his last 7 games. That fact makes Max Kepler worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 15-12 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 34-30 straight up in division games since the start of last season.

The under is 30-23-1 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The under is 29-19-5 in Atlanta’s games this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like the Braves in this contest, mainly because of their starting pitcher, 22-year-old right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver. In 8 starts this year, the Fort Worth, TX, native is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA, a 1.42 WHIP, a 2.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.9 K/9, and a .245 opponent batting average. Smith-Shawver uses a four-seam fastball that averages 95.5 miles per hour and a split-finger changeup that averages 83.2 miles per hour. Opposing hitters are only batting .147 against his split-change this season. The young flamethrower should use that pitch to great effect against Philadelphia’s bevy of left-handed hitters on Wednesday. For that reason, I’m taking the Braves in this one. The pick is Atlanta +138 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES +138