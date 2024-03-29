Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Braves vs. Phillies

    National League East rivals clash at Citizens Bank Park on Friday afternoon, where the Phillies will host the Braves at 3:05 p.m. ET in each teams’ season-opener. With Spencer Strider opposing Zack Wheeler in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in this divisional matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    985 Atlanta Braves (-130) at 986 Philadelphia Phillies (+110); o/u 7.5

    3:05 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Braves vs. Phillies: Bettors Favoring Atlanta on Road

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Strider nearly perfect this Spring

    Spencer Strider gave up two runs in his fourth and final inning of work Saturday to take a loss to the Rays. It was said before the game that Strider would throw just three innings today, but that changed at some point, and the change cost Strider his perfect spring; he hadn’t allowed a run in 21 2/3 innings going into the fourth. Of course, a 0.79 ERA and a 35/8 K/BB ratio is still pretty good. He’ll face the Phillies on Opening Day.

    Wheeler Impressive in Spring

    Zack Wheeler went 5 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball with five strikeouts in Friday’s game against Tigers. Typical Wheels. The 33-year-old ace will be the Phillies’ Opening Day starter when the Phillies host the Braves on March 28. It was an impressive spring camp for Wheeler who posted a 1.26 ERA with a 14/3 K/BB ratio across 14 1/3 innings.

    Atlanta is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Philadelphia is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

    Atlanta is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Philadelphia is 11-3 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Braves vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 22-8 in the Braves’ last 30 games dating back to last season, which includes a mark of 10-3 in their last 13 road games. The over is also 14-6 in Atlanta’s last 20 games against National League opponents and is 15-6 in the Braves’ last 21 games against an NL East rival. On the other side, the over is 8-2 in the Phillies’ last 10 games played in the month of March and 8-3 in their last 11 games when listed as an underdog.

    Braves vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com