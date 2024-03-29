Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League East rivals clash at Citizens Bank Park on Friday afternoon, where the Phillies will host the Braves at 3:05 p.m. ET in each teams’ season-opener. With Spencer Strider opposing Zack Wheeler in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in this divisional matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

985 Atlanta Braves (-130) at 986 Philadelphia Phillies (+110); o/u 7.5

3:05 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Braves vs. Phillies: Bettors Favoring Atlanta on Road

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Strider nearly perfect this Spring

Spencer Strider gave up two runs in his fourth and final inning of work Saturday to take a loss to the Rays. It was said before the game that Strider would throw just three innings today, but that changed at some point, and the change cost Strider his perfect spring; he hadn’t allowed a run in 21 2/3 innings going into the fourth. Of course, a 0.79 ERA and a 35/8 K/BB ratio is still pretty good. He’ll face the Phillies on Opening Day.

Wheeler Impressive in Spring

Zack Wheeler went 5 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball with five strikeouts in Friday’s game against Tigers. Typical Wheels. The 33-year-old ace will be the Phillies’ Opening Day starter when the Phillies host the Braves on March 28. It was an impressive spring camp for Wheeler who posted a 1.26 ERA with a 14/3 K/BB ratio across 14 1/3 innings.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Philadelphia is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Atlanta is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Philadelphia is 11-3 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Braves vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 22-8 in the Braves’ last 30 games dating back to last season, which includes a mark of 10-3 in their last 13 road games. The over is also 14-6 in Atlanta’s last 20 games against National League opponents and is 15-6 in the Braves’ last 21 games against an NL East rival. On the other side, the over is 8-2 in the Phillies’ last 10 games played in the month of March and 8-3 in their last 11 games when listed as an underdog.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5