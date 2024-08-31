Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Braves remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the third game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Max Fried (ATL) vs. Zack Wheeler (PHI)

The Atlanta Braves are 74-61 straight up this year. Atlanta is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 62-73 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 79-56 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 67-68 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Atlanta Braves (+125) at 904 Philadelphia Phillies (-150); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 31, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Braves vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia reached base 3 times in his club’s 7-2 win over the Phillies on Friday night. In that game, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. For the season, Arcia is hitting .228 with 15 homers, 41 RBIs, and a .653 OPS across 500 plate appearances. The former Brewer is batting .306 with an OPS of .890 against the Phillies this year, making him an interesting low-cost DFS option on Saturday night.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto drove in half of his team’s runs in their 7-2 loss to the Braves on Friday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 3-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 341 plate appearances this season, Realmuto is batting .264 with 11 homers, 37 RBIs, and a .743 OPS. J.T. Realmuto is hitting .350 with a .995 OPS over the past 15 days. That fact makes the former Marlin worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 47-48 straight up in National League games this season.

Atlanta is 24-31 straight up as a road underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Philadelphia is an MLB-best 34-21 straight up after a loss this season.

Philadelphia is 43-21 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies will send their ace, Zack Wheeler, to the mound for this contest. Wheeler is having a phenomenal season as he’s 12-6 with a 2.74 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, a 3.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 9.9 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .198 in 2024. What’s more, in 26 trips to the mound, Wheeler has tossed 20 quality starts. That’s the second-most in baseball this season. Additionally, Zack Wheeler has an ERA of 1.50 in 2 starts spanning 12 innings against the Braves this season. Wheeler has yet to secure a win over Atlanta this season, but I think that changes on Saturday. I’m taking the Phillies on the money line at home over the Braves on Saturday night.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -150