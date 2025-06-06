Braves vs. Giants Prediction: Can Braves avoid 5th straight loss?

The Atlanta Braves head to San Francisco to face the Giants at 10:15 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) vs. Hayden Birdsong (SF)

The Atlanta Braves are 27-34 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 26-35 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 35-28 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 30-33 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Atlanta Braves (-135) at 962 San Francisco Giants (+114); o/u 7.5

10:15 PM ET, Friday, June 6, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves third baseman Austin Riley knocked in 20% of his team’s runs in their 11-10 loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday. In that game, the Memphis, TN, native went 2 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Riley is hitting .273 with 11 homers, 35 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .776 in 249 at-bats. Austin Riley is batting .285 with an OPS of .825 in night games this season, making him an interesting DFS option for Friday night’s contest.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants first baseman Dominic Smith drove in the bulk of his club’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Padres on Thursday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 11th overall pick of the 2013 MLB Draft went 3 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Smith is hitting .375 with 2 RBIs and an OPS of .875 in 8 at-bats this season. The 29-year-old left-handed hitter batted .255 with 8 homers, 28 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .781 in 45 appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. Dominic Smith could have some DFS value if he draws another start for the Giants on Friday.

Braves vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games against San Francisco.

Atlanta is 98-82 straight up as a favorite since the start of last season.

San Francisco is 41-57 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

San Francisco is 10-18 straight up as a home underdog since the beginning of last season.

Braves vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like the Braves in this matchup, largely because of their starting pitcher, Spencer Schwellenbach. The 25-year-old right-hander is in the midst of a breakout 2025 campaign. In 12 starts this season, Schwellenbach is 4-4 with a 3.13 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, a 5.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.6 K/9, and a .229 opponent batting average. Perhaps more importantly, Atlanta is 7-5 straight up in the Saginaw, MI, native’s starts this season. Spencer Schwellenbach has tossed 9 quality starts in 12 outings this year. I like him to make it 10 out of 13 on Friday. The pick is Atlanta -135 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -135