Blue Jays vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Blue Jays vs. Rays matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET on Thursday will be an Opening Day clash between American League East rivals. With the Rays listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 7.5, what’s the smart play today at Tropicana Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 Toronto Blue Jays (+116) at 920 Tampa Bay Rays (-136); o/u 7.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Blue Jays vs. Rays: Public Bettors Backing Tampa Bay

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Jays tab Berrios as Opening Day Starter

Blue Jays manager John Schneider named José Berríos the Opening Day starter on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has put together a solid spring camp posting a 1.38 ERA with a 9/2 K/BB ratio across 13 innings. “He embodies what we’re talking about when we talk about stuff, durability, teammate, professionalism,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “I was thrilled to give him that news this morning.” Berrios, who pitched his most innings since the 2021 campaign last season, will face the Rays on March 28.

Rays’ Eflin strikes out 8

Zach Eflin fanned eight while allowing three runs in six innings Saturday against the Orioles. Eflin ends a tough spring 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA and five homers allowed in 11 2/3 innings. None of his three starts have come in Statcast parks, so we don’t know if his stuff is off at all. It seems like a good sign that he managed the eight strikeouts today, though it was against the lesser of the Orioles’ split squads. We’re still treating him as a top-30 fantasy SP.

Blue Jays vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

Tampa Bay is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Toronto is 2-6 SU in their last 8 games played on a Thursday when playing on the road

Tampa Bay is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Blue Jays vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 11-0 in the Blue Jays’ last 11 games against Tampa Bay and is 10-1 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams at Tropicana Field. The total has also gone over in seven out of Toronto’s last 10 games against a divisional foe and cashed in eight out of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games at Tropicana Field.

Blue Jays vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5