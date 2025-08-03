Astros vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can Houston evade a sweep?

The Houston Astros remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday morning on Roku. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Astros win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Framber Valdez (HOU) vs. Lucas Giolito (BOS)

The Houston Astros are 62-49 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 51-60 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 61-51 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 59-53 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Houston Astros (-115) at 960 Boston Red Sox (-105); o/u 8.5

11:35 AM ET, Sunday, August 3, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: Roku

Astros vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros first baseman Christian Walker reached base 4 times in his team’s 7-3 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 3-time Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, and a run scored. For the season, Walker is hitting .240 with 15 homers, 58 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .701 across 400 at-bats. Christian Walker is batting .309 with an OPS of .945 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story had multiple extra-base hits in his club’s 7-3 win over the Astros on Saturday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 2-time All-Star went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Story is hitting .254 with 18 homers, 68 RBIs, 18 steals, and an OPS of .727 across 414 at-bats this year. The 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .280 with an OPS of 1.167 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Trevor Story worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Astros vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 30-18 straight up after a loss this season.

Houston is 27-25 straight up as the road team this season.

Boston is 21-24 straight up as an underdog this season.

Boston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Houston.

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Astros here. A couple of stats will underscore why. Houston is 15-14 straight up as a road favorite and 45-37 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, the Astros are 37-35 straight up in American League games and 46-32 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, Houston is 54-41 straight up when playing on no rest and 60-45 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The Astros are also 15-6 straight up in lefty starter Framber Valdez’s starts this season, including 13-1 straight up in his last 14 outings. The pick is Houston -115 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -115