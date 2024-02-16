Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    2024 World Series Odds: Dodgers Remain Clear Favorites

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    2024 World Series Odds

    With pitchers and catchers reporting this week and spring training games right around the corner, this is a good time to look at the updated 2024 World Series odds. Which team is favored and which teams have the longest odds to win it all this summer and fall?

    2024 World Series Odds: The Favorite

    Following the busiest offseason of any team in baseball, the Dodgers are currently favored to win the World Series at +320. It’s no surprised that L.A. has the best odds given the free agent additions of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Joe Kelly and Teoscar Hernandez. The team also re-signed Clayton Kershaw and acquired starter Tyler Glasnow from the Rays.

    2024 World Series: The Next Highest Odds

    The Braves have the next-best odds to win the 2024 World Series at +450. While not as busy as the Dodgers, the Braves were also active this offseason, adding Chris Sale, Ray Kerr, David Fletcher, Jarred Kelenic and Aaron Bummer. Of course, the biggest reason while Atlanta has great odds to win the Fall Classic this season is the return of the best offense in baseball. Led by Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy and Michael Harris II, the Braves figure to mash again this season.

    2024 World Series Odds: The Top 10

    Following the Dodgers at +320 and the Braves at +450 are the Astros at +700 and the Yankees at +800. The Rangers, meanwhile, are +1400 to defend their title, while the Phillies and Orioles are +1500, respectively. The Twins, Blue Jays and Mariners are all +2000, respectively.

    2024 World Series Odds: Mid-Range Longshots

    The midrange longshots include the Rays at +3300, followed by NL Central rivals the Cardinals and Cubs at +3500, respectively. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are +4000, followed by the Mets and Red Sox at +5000, respectively. The Reds are +5500, while the Padres and Tigers are both +6000, respectively. The Giants at +6500 and the Guardians are +7500.

    2024 World Series Odds: The Longshots

    The Brewers are +8500, followed by the Marlins at +9000. The Royals are +15000, followed by the Angels at +18000 and the Pirates are +20000. The Nationals and White Sox are +25000, respectively, while the A’s and Rockies are +50000, respectively.

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com