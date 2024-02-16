2024 World Series Odds: Dodgers Remain Clear Favorites

With pitchers and catchers reporting this week and spring training games right around the corner, this is a good time to look at the updated 2024 World Series odds. Which team is favored and which teams have the longest odds to win it all this summer and fall?

2024 World Series Odds: The Favorite

Following the busiest offseason of any team in baseball, the Dodgers are currently favored to win the World Series at +320. It’s no surprised that L.A. has the best odds given the free agent additions of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Joe Kelly and Teoscar Hernandez. The team also re-signed Clayton Kershaw and acquired starter Tyler Glasnow from the Rays.

2024 World Series: The Next Highest Odds

The Braves have the next-best odds to win the 2024 World Series at +450. While not as busy as the Dodgers, the Braves were also active this offseason, adding Chris Sale, Ray Kerr, David Fletcher, Jarred Kelenic and Aaron Bummer. Of course, the biggest reason while Atlanta has great odds to win the Fall Classic this season is the return of the best offense in baseball. Led by Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy and Michael Harris II, the Braves figure to mash again this season.

2024 World Series Odds: The Top 10

Following the Dodgers at +320 and the Braves at +450 are the Astros at +700 and the Yankees at +800. The Rangers, meanwhile, are +1400 to defend their title, while the Phillies and Orioles are +1500, respectively. The Twins, Blue Jays and Mariners are all +2000, respectively.

2024 World Series Odds: Mid-Range Longshots

The midrange longshots include the Rays at +3300, followed by NL Central rivals the Cardinals and Cubs at +3500, respectively. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are +4000, followed by the Mets and Red Sox at +5000, respectively. The Reds are +5500, while the Padres and Tigers are both +6000, respectively. The Giants at +6500 and the Guardians are +7500.

2024 World Series Odds: The Longshots

The Brewers are +8500, followed by the Marlins at +9000. The Royals are +15000, followed by the Angels at +18000 and the Pirates are +20000. The Nationals and White Sox are +25000, respectively, while the A’s and Rockies are +50000, respectively.