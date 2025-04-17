RBC Heritage PGA Predictions: Who could surprise in Hilton Head?

​The 2025 RBC Heritage tees off this Thursday, April 17, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Which golfers make for sound betting options for this weekend?

As a PGA Tour Signature Event, it boasts a $20 million purse and a no-cut format for its 69-player field. Following Rory McIlroy’s recent Masters victory, many top players are set to compete, including world number one Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, and rising star Ludvig Åberg.

Broadcast Information

The tournament runs from April 17 to April 20. Live coverage is available on Golf Channel and CBS, with streaming options on PGA Tour Live.

Designed by Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus, Harbour Town is a 7,213-yard, par-71 course known for its tight fairways, overhanging trees, and small Bermuda greens. Unlike the expansive layout of Augusta National, Harbour Town demands precision and strategic shot-making, favoring players with strong iron play and course management skills.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Scottie Scheffler is +375 to win this weekend’s PGA event. Collin Morikawa, meanwhile, is +1000, while Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele are +1400, respectively. Patrick Cantlay, meanwhile, is +1800 and Justin Thomas is +2200.

You can check out the rest of the odds at Bovada.lv.

Key Players to Watch

Scottie Scheffler: Fresh off his second Masters win, Scheffler enters as the favorite. Despite the impending birth of his first child, he remains focused on maintaining his top form.

Patrick Cantlay: With six top-10 finishes in seven appearances at Harbour Town, Cantlay’s consistent performance makes him a strong contender.

Sungjae Im: After a T5 finish at the Masters, Im’s solid history at Harbour Town positions him as a potential surprise winner.

Bud Cauley: Currently in excellent form with recent top-six finishes, Cauley could be a dark horse to watch.

Defending Champion: Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick returns to defend his title after a memorable playoff victory over Jordan Spieth last year. His strong emotional connection to Harbour Town and recent solid performances make him a player to watch.

RBC Heritage Predictions

OPTION 1: Scottie Scheffler (+375)

The world No. 1 and defending champion returns to Harbour Town, aiming to secure his first win of the 2025 season. While he hasn’t clinched a victory in seven starts this year, his familiarity with the course and consistent performance make him a strong contender.

OPTION 2: Patrick Cantlay (+1800)

Priced at 16/1, Cantlay has a remarkable track record at Harbour Town, with six top-10 finishes in seven appearances. His consistent form and affinity for the course position him as a serious threat.

OPTION 3: Sungjae Im (+3500)

Im’s recent T5 finish at the Masters indicates a return to form. His consistent performance at Harbour Town, with finishes of 13-21-7-12 in recent years, makes him a compelling each-way bet.

OPTION 4: Bud Cauley (+6000)

Cauley enters the tournament with momentum, having secured top-six finishes in his last three events. His past performance at Harbour Town, including a ninth-place finish in 2017, suggests he could be a dark horse this week.