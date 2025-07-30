BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Prediction: Is Keegan Bradley the Play?

byAnthony Rome
July 30, 2025
As the PGA Tour heads to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Wyndham Championship promises to deliver a thrilling finale to the regular season. Known for rewarding precision over power, this Donald Ross-designed course tends to favor strong iron play, steady putting, and a solid short game—elements that make for a wide-open field and unpredictable leaderboard.

Wyndham Championship The Favorites and Headliners

At +2000 according to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Matt Fitzpatrick comes in as the narrow betting favorite. The Englishman’s all-around game and calm demeanor make him a natural fit for Sedgefield’s tighter fairways and small greens, although his recent form has been inconsistent. Right behind him are Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin, and Keegan Bradley at +2500. Rai is a particularly interesting play—accurate off the tee and sharp with his irons, he fits the course mold, though he has yet to notch a PGA Tour win. Griffin, a North Carolina native, may benefit from a hometown edge, while Bradley’s experience and ability to get hot with the putter keep him firmly in the mix.

Wyndham Championship Sleeper Picks and Value Plays

At +3500, Jake Knapp and Lucas Glover present intriguing upside. Glover, who won this event in 2023, has the course history and putting revival to suggest a repeat isn’t out of the question. Robert MacIntyre, also at +3500, continues his strong stateside transition after winning the Canadian Open and could ride that momentum on a course that doesn’t overly penalize a lack of length.

Akshay Bhatia (+4000) has proven he can contend on classic layouts, while Jordan Spieth (+4000) offers a tantalizing name at longer odds. Spieth’s inconsistency off the tee is a worry here, but if he can lean on his short game, he could make a late-season statement.

Longshots with Punch

Digging deeper, J.T. Poston (+5500) is a former Wyndham winner who thrives on Bermuda greens and knows this track well. Sungjae Im at +6000 is another strong value play—while he hasn’t been in peak form, his ball-striking profile is well-suited to the layout.

A trio of young talents—Davis Thompson, Luke Clanton, and Jackson Koivun—sit at +6500. Koivun, the top amateur out of Auburn, has flashed serious promise and could be a breakout story if he finds a rhythm early. Clanton, coming off impressive finishes in limited starts, is another amateur to watch closely.

Further down, Webb Simpson (+12500) is worth mentioning despite a recent slide. A Sedgefield specialist, Simpson named his daughter after the tournament—he’s a longshot, but sentiment and course comfort might just push him up the board for one more run.

The Pick

In a field this deep and with no clear dominant favorite, value and form are key. Keegan Bradley (+2500) stands out as a player who can control his irons and convert enough birdies to contend, especially on a course where strategy matters more than brute strength.

For a sleeper, Denny McCarthy (+5000) is overdue for a win and has the short game required to shine on these greens. And if you’re looking for a flier, Luke Clanton (+6500) may be the best young player in the field, capable of making a serious run.

Wyndham Championship Predictions:

Winner – Keegan Bradley (+2500)

Top 5 – Denny McCarthy (+5000)

Sleeper Pick – Luke Clanton (+6500)

Fade – Jordan Spieth (+4000), due to erratic recent form and inconsistent putting

This week is the last chance for players to secure a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, which should inject extra urgency into an already wide-open event. Expect drama on the back nine Sunday—and maybe even a playoff to cap it off.

