PGA Tour Traveler’s Championship: Upsets, Long Shots & Bold Predictions

Which golfers make the best to back in the 2025 Traveler’s Championship? We’ve put together upset candidates, long shots and our best bets.

Traveler’s Championship Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Scottie Sceffler is the current favorite at +300, followed by Rory McIlroy at +1200. Xander Schauffele is +1600, Collin Morikawa is +1800 and Patrick Cantlay is +2200. Ludvig Aberg, meanwhile, is +2500.

Tournament Overview

Course: Par‑70, 6,844 yds, Poa/Bentgrass greens — favors precision and low scoring.

Field: Elite 72-player Signature Event, featuring players like Scheffler, McIlroy, Schauffele, Morikawa, Thomas, Spaun, and Aberg.

Purse: $20 million, with $4 million to the winner.

Key Storylines & Form

Scottie Scheffler

Enters as the clear favorite (approx. +280–+300 odds), coming off a defending champion status and a PGA Championship win; T7 at the U.S. Open.

Known for consistency: made 57 consecutive cuts; exceptional ball striking.

Rory McIlroy

Second favorite (+1100 odds); struggling after career Grand Slam and inconsistent major finishes.

Hits fairways well, but form dipped; experts caution a faltering performance at River Highlands.

J.J. Spaun

U.S. Open champion riding strong momentum; admitted excitement to return after missing cuts in previous Travelers.

Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa & Ludvig Aberg

Schauffele (+1200) and Morikawa/Aberg (~+2000) are in top contention, each with strong course form.

Expert Picks & Dark Horses

Upset Candidates

Brian Harman (80–90 to 1): exceptional at River Highlands—six top‑10s in seven years; silver content: analytics and pundits back him as a top sleeper.

Tommy Fleetwood (40–50 to 1): model picks highlight his iron and putting stats, strong PGA Tour form.

Other Long-Shots

Patrick Cantlay (+2500): consistent presence, ideal for wedge/pitch success; solid bounce-back from a missed cut.

Keegan Bradley (40–45 to 1): former champion, sharp tee-to-green stats.

Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cam Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia, and Andrew Novak have been mentioned as potential surprise performers.

Bold Predictions

Scottie Scheffler: Favorite to contend and defend title; high likelihood to finish top‑5 based on form and course fit.

Brian Harman: Sleeper to win or podium, given stellar track record (six top-10s in last seven starts) and expert models.

Tommy Fleetwood: Good value play with strong approach stats; model projects deep run.

Rory McIlroy: Expected to fade—top contender on paper, but form questions and motivation concerns linger.

Final Take

Expect Scheffler to lead, both on paper and in performance. For bettors seeking value, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood offer compelling upside, while McIlroy is a risk given his recent demeanor and mixed results. Spaun, energized by his U.S. Open win, could also surprise if momentum carries over.