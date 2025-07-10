PGA Scottish Open 2025 Preview & Betting Breakdown

The PGA and DP World Tours converge this week for the Genesis Scottish Open, a key tune-up before next week’s Open Championship. The Renaissance Club, with its coastal winds, linksy layout, and strategic demands, will test the world’s best as they sharpen their games for Royal Porthcawl.

Course Snapshot:

The Renaissance Club

Par 70 | ~7,300 yards

Coastal links-style with undulating fairways, deep bunkers, and unpredictable winds.

Winning score often depends on weather but typically between -10 and -20.

Top Favorites:

Scottie Scheffler (+450)

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the undisputed No. 1 player in the world enters as the clear favorite. Scheffler has been dominant tee-to-green all season and even his putting, long seen as a weakness, has stabilized. The only question: how sharp will he be after a transatlantic flight and how much will he press with the Open looming?

Rory McIlroy (+1000)

The defending champion returns to the site of last year’s thrilling win. Rory’s game fits links courses beautifully, especially when his driving is on point. Motivation is sky-high as he seeks to end his major drought next week, but don’t overlook his desire to win here again.

Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)

Fleetwood loves links golf and has a stellar record in the UK swing. His iron play and short game excel in windy, fast conditions. A popular pick for both this week and The Open.

Value Plays to Watch:

Robert MacIntyre (+2200): The Scottish star would relish winning on home soil. Fresh off consistent showings in majors and big events, MacIntyre has the shot shape and touch for The Renaissance Club.

Collin Morikawa (+2500): Elite ball striker who is trending upwards after a slow start to the season. If the wind stays moderate, Morikawa’s precision could give him a big edge.

Ludvig Åberg (+2800): The Swedish phenom’s rapid rise continues. His length off the tee and sharp iron game give him real upside, but links experience is limited.

Viktor Hovland (+3000): The Norwegian hasn’t been as consistent this season, but his high ceiling always makes him a threat, particularly if the conditions stay soft.

Dark Horses & Longshots:

Justin Thomas (+3500): JT is showing signs of life with his ball striking improving. He’s a savvy play for those seeking bigger odds on a major champion.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+3500): Born for this type of golf—gritty, smart, with one of the best short games in the field.

Aaron Rai (+6500): Won the Scottish Open in 2020 and thrives in these conditions. A proven links specialist who could easily outperform his odds.

Nicolai Hojgaard (+9000): The Danish bomber has big event upside and has shown the ability to go low when hot.

Padraig Harrington (+25000): The 52-year-old Irishman remains competitive and dangerous on links courses. A sentimental but not unrealistic longshot.

Key Factors for Success:

Wind Management: Gusts are almost inevitable on the East Lothian coast.

Iron Precision: Hitting greens in regulation and controlling spin is paramount.

Creative Short Game: Run-up shots, bump-and-runs, and lag putting will separate contenders from pretenders.

Betting Takeaways:

Scheffler is the clear top dog but offers limited value at +450.

McIlroy has the emotional edge and course history to justify his odds.

Fleetwood, MacIntyre, and Rai provide excellent value in the mid-to-long odds range.

Don’t be afraid to sprinkle on an outsider—recent winners like Rai and Min Woo Lee (2021) were far from favorites.

Best Bets:

Outright Winner: Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)

Top 10: Aaron Rai (+6500)

Longshot Win/Place: Nicolai Hojgaard (+9000)